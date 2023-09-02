”How do you f*ck up at Monza‬”: Sergio Perez brings out red flag in FP2 of the Italian GP as pressure intensifies on the Red Bull driver

FP2 at Monza during the Italian Grand Prix did not end ideally for Sergio Perez as he lost control of the car and almost badly crashed during the session's final minutes.

During one of his laps in free practice 2, Perez pushed hard out of Ascari towards the iconic Parabolica, the final corner on the track. He found the gravel on the run-off area as he went wide mid-corner and his car lost control. He went into the barrier, spinning off, but his car looked largely undamaged.

Regardless, the stewards put out the red flag to not compromise the safety of other drivers on such a fast-paced corner.

Sergio Perez's performance has been of keen interest to many viewers. This is owing to the fact that he is in the fastest or the second-fastest car on the track and still hasn't performed well in many recent races.

Despite the fact that he stands second in the standings, his average finish has been around P5 this season.

Fans were once again shocked to see him crash out, like this particular one, who could not believe that one can crash in Monza because of the simplicity of the track.

Can Sergio Perez get back to form in Italy after the Dutch GP last week?

Checo had a dream start to the 2023 Formula 1 season, being in close contention with teammate Max Verstappen for the world championship. It looked almost apparent that he would be the only one to challenge the double-world champion this season. However, his form has been wearing off recently.

Sergio Perez has been coping with his performance lately, and he drove himself to P2 during the Dutch Grand Prix last week. It looked like his place to finish until the stewards awarded him with a 5-second time penalty for speeding in the pit lane. A safety car restart bunched up the grid and his penalty moved him down to P4.

The Italian Grand Prix could be yet another strong race for Red Bull as the RB19 is dominating the grid with Verstappen. At the same time, Sergio Perez would be hoping to challenge his teammate or even win the race to mark his comeback.