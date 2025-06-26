"How the hell was this guy ever a steward": Fans react to Johnny Herbert claiming Lance Stroll doing better job than Fernando Alonso at Aston Martin

Formula 1 fans slammed Johnny Herbert after the former FIA Steward's statement about Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll went public. Fans called Herbert out after the former F1 driver and expert put Stroll ahead of Alonso coming into the 2025 season.

In a recent interview with Motor ES, Herbert was asked to pick between Alonso and Stroll at Aston Martin. Sharing his take, the former astonishingly picked the Canadian driver over his Spanish teammate. He said:

"Who's doing the best job right now?" Well, the man with the most points is Lance."

As the interview surfaced on the internet, fans shared their take and criticised Herbert over his thoughts. Here are some reactions taken from the micro-blogging site:

Trending

Reacting to it, a fan wrote, "How the hell was this guy ever a steward. 1. Either he is biased against Alonso. 2. Or he is dumber than a bag of rocks and doesn't understand what he watches. Either way he is a bad steward."

Ram Selvaraj @ramsel84 LINK "How the hell was this guy ever a steward. 1. Either he is biased against Alonso. 2. Or he is dumber than a bag of rocks and doesn't understand what he watches. Either way he is a bad steward."

Another fan wrote, "Can Johnny Herbert spend a day without thinking about Fernando?"

Wiktoria @wiktoriaf1fa LINK "Can Johnny Herbert spend a day without thinking about Fernando?"

"We get it Herbert, you're still salty," wrote a fan.

LFCAlex¹⁶ @BGrockihi2 LINK We get it Herbert, you're still salty

"Johnny Herbert is and will always be a salty cunt, Nando completely destroyed him all those years ago," wrote a fan.

Selyna @Nirakee LINK Johnny Herbert is and will always be a salty cunt, Nando completely destroyed him all those years ago

"I feel Herbert wants to be cussed out," another fan wrote.

sushi @nightjiaer LINK I feel Herbert wants to be cussed out

"This guy is so butt hurt. He must be a nasty person to have in one's life. Sad person," another fan wrote.

Hero for hire @bedheadman LINK This guy is so butt hurt. He must be a nasty person to have in one's life. Sad person

Statistically, Lance Stroll has been the better driver for Aston Martin this season, with 14 points to his name after 10 races and two Sprints. Compared to him, Fernando Alonso has eight points in the same number of races.

However, judging two drivers based on points, that too when the choice was between a two-time world champion, a 32-time race winner, and a driver who's yet to win an F1 race, fans' reaction was nothing out of the ordinary.

Fernando Alonso on Aston Martin's current form: "Not as competitive as we want to be"

Fernando Alonso shared his take on Aston Martin's current form and stated that the team is far from what he desired to be. Speaking about it during the 2025 Miami GP, here's what the Spanish driver said:

Lance Stroll of Canada driving the (18) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes leads Fernando Alonso of Spain driving the (14) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR25 Mercedes - Source: Getty

"We are not as competitive as we want to be, we thought we'd be, but I think there is not only one theme. There are a couple of factors that make the car a little bit difficult at the moment, in terms of pace, and maybe not as fast as some of the midfield [teams] that ... raised the level and they are closer to the top four, and we didn't make that step."

"We need to react, we need to do things better and hopefully in the next few races we have a step forward, but yeah, it has been more difficult than expected," Fernando Alonso further added.

Aston Martin has been struggling to perform coming into 2025. They not only lack one lap speed, but are also slow in race pace. As a result, they are struggling in the Constructors' Championship in P8 with 22 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sabyasachi Biswas Sabyasachi Biswas is a passionate motorsport journalist for Sportskeeda, with a Master's degree in Mass Communication and Journalism. He has over eight years of experience in the field and has over 10000 published articles on the internet.



As a dedicated follower of motorsport, Sabyasachi watches events closely, ensuring his reports are thorough and supported by reputable sources. He is inspired by Max Verstappen’s fearless attitude and dreams of attending the Indian GP if it returns to the calendar. An ardent F1 fan over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa and Sebastian Vettel and is now following Verstappen's dominant journey on the track.



Apart from F1, he is a big-time NASCAR and football (also soccer) fan. Sabyasachi supports Kyle Larson of Hendrick Motorsports and Spanish club, Real Madrid.



He was a sub-junior level footballer and won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak by nature, Sabyasachi likes to try different cuisines and learn about new cultures. When away from his keyboard, he enjoys soccer, geopolitics, and playing with Khushi & Ubbu - his adorable beagles. Know More