How is Lewis Hamilton connected to Neat Burger?

Despite limited success on the track in the past couple of seasons, Lewis Hamilton's net worth has not suffered one bit after it was reported that his venture, Neat Burger, has passed the valuation of $100 million.

The Mercedes driver, who became a vegan in the latter half of his career, launched the Neat Burger venture in 2019. Neat Burger opened its first venue outside of the United Kingdom in April at a venue in New York after establishing itself in eight locations in London.

As per Financial Times, it read:

“The chain, which is backed by British racing driver Lewis Hamilton, raised $18m from new investors including boutique bank LionTree and Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, as part of a series B round led by B-Flexion, the family office of Swiss billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli.”

Neat Burger Co-Founder Tommaso Chiabra said in his statement:

“We are thrilled to have reached this major milestone in Neat Burger’s journey with successful fundraising from previous investors alongside an impressive group of new investors. This is a pivotal moment for our business, and it allows us to accelerate our growth plans."

"With the successful launch of our New York location and record first quarter under our belt, we have demonstrated the strength of our brand, and are now well-positioned to bring our award-winning plant-based food to the growing number of consumers in the U.S. and worldwide who are embracing a healthier and more flexitarian lifestyle.”

“We didn’t get a lot of data from last weekend" - Lewis Hamilton

The seven-time world champion revealed that the team did not gather much data from their upgrade package in Monaco and will look to understand more in Sapin this weekend.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Lewis Hamilton said:

“We didn’t get a lot of data from last weekend, just because you had to take off sensors because the car was heavy and you had to be light, so this is where we’ll get the most information. You can’t really feel a lot in Monaco at all because it’s just not one of those [circuits]. You would never choose to test an upgrade at Monaco.”

"This is the perfect test track – a lot of medium/high-speed corners – so we should get a real good understanding of where we stand compared to the others. I think there are some other people bringing upgrades this weekend."

It will be fascinating to see if Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes are closer to their rivals in Spain than they were in Monaco.

Poll : 0 votes