How long are F1 races? Duration of Grand Prix in 2023 explored

F1 is currently experiencing its golden period, in terms of its popularity and interest off the track, but also in terms of having arguably the most talented set of drivers in the history of the sport.

Since the change in ownership at the start of 2017, the sport has marketed itself as a source of 90 minutes of breathtaking entertainment full of thrills and action. F1 is registered to race in 23 countries In 2023, making it the longest calendar in the sport's history.

Every race is approximately 90 minutes, with a minimum of 305 kms of distance covered by the drivers on a Sunday. However, there are some races, such as the Singapore GP, that touch the two-hour mark.

The FIA has also introduced a three-hour rule after the debacle at the 2021 Belgian GP. It states that the race will have to be completed within three hours of its initial formation lap. The one-hour extension includes rain delays and red-flagged intervals during the race.

“I think like last year they started really bad" - Aston Martin F1 reserve driver on Mercedes

Aston Martin reserve driver and reigning F2 champion Felipe Drugovich expects Mercedes to bounce back later in the season despite their dismal start to the 2023 campaign.

Speaking to F1TV after the F1 Bahrain GP, he said:

“No, especially if you look at them from the first day of testing, you can see they really improved. I think like last year they started really bad but they are able to make the steps forward so I think they can make good steps forward during the season."

“They were up against some very fast green cars today so they couldn’t really show their full potential I would say. But I think on the hard they are really good. They were matching pretty much Ferrari’s pace and from now on, they’re going to only start to grow as well.”

He added:

“So that was interesting and also really good to know at that time otherwise, it would be quite difficult because they had good straight-line speed. I think the only thing we’re missing. I think that’s the only thing that… if you run more downforce for sure you’re going to have less straight-line speed.

It will be interesting to see if Mercedes can bounce back and make some performance gains later in the season.

