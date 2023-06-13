How many countries will Formula 1 races take place in the 2023 season?

Formula 1 has had a history of stepping into various different countries to host Grands Prix ever since it was hosted for the first time in 1950. What began as a seven-race season in seven different countries has come a long way. As of now (after the 2023 Spanish GP), Formula 1 has raced 1,086 Grands Prix in 34 different countries. Quite a number.

The 2023 calendar of F1 is by far the biggest, with 24 planned races, which was moved down to 23 after the cancellation of the Chinese Grand Prix. There are various different countries where the drivers will step in and make their way through the adrenaline-filled racing action.

According to the calendar, there are 20 countries, with 23 planned races across these. Some of the races will be held at different venues in the same country. Here is a list of all the nations where Formula 1 will be held:

Bahrain

Saudi Arabia

Australia

Azerbaijan

United States

Italy

Monaco

Spain

Canada

Austria

Great Britain

Hungary

Belgium

Netherlands

Singapore

Japan

Qatar

Mexico

Brazil

Abu Dhabi

What are the countries where Formula 1 will be held multiple times?

According to the 2023 calendar, there were two countries where Formula 1 was supposed to be hosted multiple times at different venues: Italy and the United States.

However, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the first race in Italy of the season, had to be called off because of the extreme flooding that took place over there.

United States racing avenues for F1 in 2023

Although there will be only one race in Italy, there will still be three races in the United States, of which one already took place back in May.

The Miami Grand Prix

The Miami GP debuted in the 2022 season of Formula 1. The circuit is laid out around Hard Rock Stadium, called the Miami International Autodrome. The first race here was won by Max Verstappen, who also won in succession during the 2023 edition.

The Las Vegas Grand Prix

This Grand Prix was announced last year and will be held in "Sin City" in November this year for the first time ever. It is expected to be one of the most expensive races of the season and is anticipated by many.

The United States Grand Prix

The classic US Grand Prix, held on the Circuit of the Americas in Texas, is home to the US GP. The first race here was held in 2012, which was the first US GP since 2007, when it was held in Indianapolis.

