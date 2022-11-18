How many F1 races has Nico Hulkenberg won? German racer's career explored as he is all set to drive for Haas in 2023 season

Aston Martin F1 reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg shot into the limelight after the German was announced as Kevin Magnussen's partner on the Haas F1 team for the 2023 F1 season. Making his return to the highest echelon of motorsport after being the go-to substitute driver in case of emergencies, the former Renault F1 driver marks his return to full-time participation in the sport.

After spending two years out of the sport since his last drive for the Renault F1 team in 2019, the 35-year-old's highlights in F1 came in the form of substitute drives for Sergio Perez and Lance Stroll along with his reserve driver duties at Aston Martin in 2022. During his time off from the sport, Nico Hulkenberg also explored other avenues in the world of motorsports with him undertaking a private NTT IndyCar Series test at Barber Motorsports Park in 2021.

Nico Hülkenberg @HulkHulkenberg Very happy to move into a full-time drive with @HaasF1Team in 2023. I feel like I never really left Formula One and I am excited to get the opportunity to do what I love the most again. I want to thank Gene & Günther for their trust! Very happy to move into a full-time drive with @HaasF1Team in 2023. I feel like I never really left Formula One and I am excited to get the opportunity to do what I love the most again. I want to thank Gene & Günther for their trust! https://t.co/47cBbm1YJl

The Emmerich am Rhein, West Germany native grew through the ranks of junior motorsports on the way to his F1 career by winning the GP2 championship in his first year. He is one of the few drivers to have done so, joining the likes of Charles Leclerc, George Russell, and Lewis Hamilton. Graduating to F1 with Williams in 2010, Nico Hulkenberg managed to score seven points-finishes in his debut season, before moving on to Force India in 2012. While he did switch to the Sauber F1 team in 2013, Hulkenberg made his return to Force India in 2014, continuing with the team until 2016.

Haas F1 Team @HaasF1Team In 2015, Nico wins the LMP-1 category at Le Mans, with the Porsche Team. In 2015, Nico wins the LMP-1 category at Le Mans, with the Porsche Team. https://t.co/KCM8zjFper

During his Force India days, the 35-year-old also contended at Le Mans in the LMP-1 class with Porsche, winning on his debut.

How many F1 wins does Nico Hulkenberg have?

Despite having a decently long career in F1, Nico Hulkenberg has been the unfortunate recipient of the tag of the driver with the most F1 starts without a podium finish. The 2023 Haas F1 team driver has 181 starts to his name, neither of which has resulted in a podium for the driver.

PadreNando @Nanofathering Nico Hulkenberg has put a Williams on pole in his rookie season, fought for a race win with a Force India and qualified P3 with a bloody Sauber only a few tenths behind the RB9’s . And you wanna convince me that the man is mid ???? Nico Hulkenberg has put a Williams on pole in his rookie season, fought for a race win with a Force India and qualified P3 with a bloody Sauber only a few tenths behind the RB9’s . And you wanna convince me that the man is mid ???? https://t.co/Jp3EkIBuFq

Having proven his mettle in the junior series of the sport, and also in F1 with a career-best 7th in the driver’s championship table in 2019, Hulkenberg will certainly bring masses of experience to the American outfit next year. Having driven for multiple teams with varying levels of performance, Haas needs versatility and leadership qualities that only a driver like Hulkenberg can manage.

