F1 standings 2021: How many points separate Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton before Saudi Arabian Grand Prix?

F1 Drivers' Championship leader Max Verstappen and his rival for the title Lewis Hamilton are separated by just eight points in what is proving to be a very close finish for this season, with the penultimate race of the 2021 F1 calendar at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit coming up on Sunday.

With 16 podiums in 20 rounds so far this season, Verstappen has taken the fight to Lewis Hamilton, who is following closely behind him with 15 podiums. The battle is getting even closer with a seemingly stronger Lewis catching up to his Dutch rival.

The 2021 F1 Season: Year of the battles

The 72nd season of the Formula 1 World Championship has seen its share of battles - with the ongoing one between the top two being the most prominent.

However, one cannot ignore the several other side stories to this rollercoaster of a season.

As Verstappen and Hamilton fight it out at the front, the battle of the "wingmen" - between Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas - keeps the hopes of the Constructors' Championship alive for their respective teams.

Ferrari's strong return, built on performances by the charismatic duo of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, has been a welcome change after the team's weak 2020 season.

McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo is slowly, but surely, getting his footing right in a team that has him partnered with Lando Norris, regarded as one of the most talented young drivers on the current grid.

The ever-consistent Alpha Tauri driver Pierre Gasly and the Williams driver George "Mr. Saturday" Russell round off some of the most exciting stories this season has witnessed.

All things said and done, when the checkered flag is waved at the Yas Marina Circuit on December 12, we will have witnessed a season of triumph, tears, and excitement!

