How many records did Max Verstappen break in 2022 F1 season?

Max Verstappen is on a streak as hot as fire. He has, as of Sunday, officially ended the 2022 F1 season in emphatic fashion by winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, claiming his record-extending 15th win of the season.

It is now more than fair to say that the Red Bull driver's dominance in the world of Formula 1 is quickly becoming exemplary. Max Verstappen's form ever since last season has been something to look back on and recall.

As the F1 World Champion of the 2022 season, Verstappen had already achieved the feat in the Japanese GP last month, and he did so with four races remaining.

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen World Champion 2022!!!



We’ve been absolutely on it, the whole year. A season where we had a difficult start but kept it cool, bounced back and never let go. World Champion 2022!!! We’ve been absolutely on it, the whole year. A season where we had a difficult start but kept it cool, bounced back and never let go. https://t.co/lRX9mj1siw

However, he insists he is not after the numbers. Earlier in the season at the post-Mexican GP press conference, he said:

“I was never really interested in stats, I just live in the moment. I just try to, of course, do the best I can every single weekend...I try to win the races and that, for me, is the most important.”

However, he has been on a spree. With the 2022 season officially done and dusted, let's take a look at the records the World Champion broke along the way this season:

Most wins in a single season - 15 Most points in a championship-winning season - 454 Most wins a season outside pole position - 9 Wins from the most different grid slots in a year - 7 Largest points deficit overturned to become champion - 46

Max Verstappen won the Abu Dhabi GP to round off a perfect season

Max Verstappen furthered his dominant numbers for the season on Sunday as he won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. The Dutchman managed the above record-breaking numbers despite a rough start to the season. After two DNFs in the opening three races, Verstappen was sixth in the standings after the Australian GP.

But by the time the Spanish GP rolled around, he was sitting at the top of the table. Verstappen finally clinched the World Championship in Suzuka in October. He then added three more wins at the United States GP, Mexican GP, and Abu Dhabi GP respectively.

Speaking to the media, including Sportskeeda, at the Abu Dhabi GP drivers' press conference, Max Verstappen named their tough start and his team's hard work this season:

"It has been a great team effort, especially after our tough start to the year. To turn it around like that, I would have never imagined that, like nobody in the team. But it's been really enjoyable to be part of this team."

Max Verstappen @Max33Verstappen



An amazing way to end an incredible season for us @HondaRacingGLB.



All in all, the whole season has been unbelievable and it’s been very enjoyable with the team. Thank you so much to everyone for your hard work An amazing way to end an incredible season for us @redbullracing All in all, the whole season has been unbelievable and it’s been very enjoyable with the team. Thank you so much to everyone for your hard work 1️⃣5️⃣An amazing way to end an incredible season for us @redbullracing & @HondaRacingGLB.All in all, the whole season has been unbelievable and it’s been very enjoyable with the team. Thank you so much to everyone for your hard work 💪 https://t.co/nsUP2qhOIj

Max Verstappen still has until 2028 with Red Bull, something both he and the team will be delighted about.

Poll : 0 votes