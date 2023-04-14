How is Max Verstappen related to Penelope Kvyat?

Kelly Piquet, the daughter of former three-time world champion Nelson Piquet, has been in a relationship with Max Verstappen since 2020.

Kelly has worked as a model and fashion columnist as well as a social media and PR consultant. She has experience working in motorsports, having worked in Formula E in 2015. She has been a health and well-being coach for the last five-and-a-half years. The pair reportedly began dating in 2020, though it was not made official until January 2021.

Before they were together, Kelly dated former Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat. They got together in January 2017 and their daughter Penelope Kvyat was born in July 2019, just one day before Daniil claimed a podium at the German Grand Prix. They parted ways in December of that year.

Daniil was part of F1 from 2014 to 2020, driving for Toro Rosso, Red Bull Racing, and AlphaTauri. Verstappen, interestingly, replaced Daniil at Red Bull mid-way through the 2016 season, with the Russian driver getting demoted to the junior team.

Max Verstappen not a fan of social media, reveals his girlfriend is following his lead

Max Verstappen has also been very private about his personal life. He rarely posts on social media and avoids being in the limelight when away from the F1 grid.

Earlier this year, Verstappen admitted that he's not a fan of social media and stated that he might give it a miss when he leaves Formula 1. He said (via Limburger):

"If I'm ever done with Formula 1, I don't see myself posting very much after that. I just don't like it."

Max Verstappen also stated that his girlfriend Kelly Piquet has been following his lead by reducing her consumption of social media. He added:

"I just don't have that need to show my private life to the outside world. Kelly is also doing it much less than she used to."

The Red Bull Racing driver said that while he also uses his phone a lot during the day, he does so for entirely different reasons. He explained:

"Some people don't do anything else all day, I'm busy with other things. For example, I spend a lot of time on my phone, but that is more to arrange things around my sim team. That also takes a lot of time, but because it's my passion, I think that's super fun to work with."

