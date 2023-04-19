How old is Max Verstappen? Exploring the Red Bull driver’s age

Max Verstappen is one of the youngest achievers on the grid. After making his Formula 1 debut back in 2015 with Toro Rosso, he was able to become the youngest point-scorer in the history of the sport.

After getting promoted to Red Bull in 2016, he also became the youngest Grand Prix winner at 18 years and 228 days old.

The Dutchman has given competition to the most experienced drivers on the track with his excellent driving skills and the powerful machinery that Red Bull has provided him with. But just how old is the two-time Formula 1 world champion?

Max Verstappen was born on the 30th of September, 1997 in Hasselt, Belgium. He's currently 25 years old and is the elder sibling in his family. Despite his young age, he has shown excellent abilities in the car and his racecraft is eminent with the incredible finishes he has shown.

On multiple occasions, grid penalties or qualifying issues have seen him start from the back of the grid, but he has still come out victorious.

How has Max Verstappen achieved so much at such a young age?

Before the Spanish Grand Prix of 2016, Red Bull announced that Daniil Kvyat, who was racing for the team at that point in time, was to be moved back to Toro Rosso for Max Verstappen to take his place.

He qualified right behind his then-teammate Daniel Ricciardo, and after the two Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg took each other out on the first lap, the doorway opened for the young Dutchman to win his first-ever GP, in his first race with the team.

There are multiple factors that have made Max Verstappen such a great driver at a young age, the fact that almost his entire family; father, mother, and uncle have been involved in racing in their careers makes it apparent.

He was put behind the karting wheel at an early age by his father, Jos Verstappen, who raced in Formula 1 for almost a decade. Though he did not achieve much, his experience helped his son in bringing in the most out of the sport.

His qualifying pace has helped him a lot in his career as well. He has achieved 45.9% of his victories from the pole, and other than that, his racecraft, as mentioned, is amazing, too.

Other than the sheer Formula 1 performance, Max Verstappen is also known for his interest in sim-racing. He has taken part in multiple e-sports events and has been quite victorious. It is said that he spends most of his time in front of his simulator when he's not racing, so that adds to his racing skills as well.

In 2023, he is showing signs of dominance yet again. He already has 69 points and the lead in the standings right after the first three races of the season. Battling him seems impossible for teams currently because of the pace that the RB19 carries. Max Verstappen could see his third consecutive Formula 1 world championship victory this year.

