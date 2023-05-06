How 'older than god' Fernando Alonso is singled out as 'the reference' by Guenther Steiner

Fernando Alonso has been singled out as 'the reference' by Guenther Steiner in his book. The Spaniard has been a true revelation in F1 ever since he returned to the sport in 2021. The driver secured a podium finish in Qatar in 2021 with Alpine and moved to Aston Martin this season.

At Aston Martin, with a car capable of fighting at the front of the grid, Alonso has taken things up a notch. The driver secured three podiums in a row in the first three races and was 4th in Baku.

Steiner in his book shows special admiration for the skill and the talent of Alonso as he talks about the kind of results the Spaniard has produced since his return.

Talking about how age is a number and speed matters, Steiner is quoted in his book stating that this is what separated the good from the 'top' drivers.

“It's what separates the good drivers from the 'top'. Look at Fernando, he is older than God and every week he gives 100 percent. He is always motivated. He even in a sh**ty situation, he will extract something good and push his team to improve. He is a talisman. Sometimes a bit grumpy, but a talisman."

He added:

"And he doesn't have to do this because he must have thousands of euros in the bank. He could go live on an island anywhere. But that's not what you want because you're not done here yet. This year is impressive and for me, it is the reference, the example of what a competitive driver needs.”

Fernando Alonso remains positive about his team's prospects in Miami

Fernando Alonso

Fernando Alonso is positive about Aston Martin's prospects after the first day of running in Miami. Aston Martin did somewhat take a step back in the last couple of races from being the second-fastest car on the grid. Looking ahead to the weekend, the Spaniard said:

“It was a relatively routine Friday practice for us after the different format in Baku. We’ve had more time on track to learn about the car and the tyres this weekend, despite some red flags disrupting the sessions. So far, I think the new track surface seems to be better, but we were basically just cleaning the racing line today."

He added:

"It seems when you move away from it, it’s very slippery – so that could make overtaking difficult. Qualifying tomorrow is important, but our strength is normally on Sunday, so we’ll see what we can do.”

Fernando Alonso will be looking to secure another podium position this weekend after his streak was broken in Baku.

