"How sad and predictable": F1 pundit calls out the Lewis Hamilton fanbase as #RedBullCheats trends on X after FIA announces 2022 cost cap results

After #RedBullCheats started trending on X, F1 pundit Glenn Freeman has called out Lewis Hamilton's fans for accusing Red Bull of cheating to dominate the season.

The FIA has verified that none of the 10 teams on the grid violated Formula One's £108 million cost budget restriction for the 2022 season. Red Bull and Aston Martin were penalised for infractions during the 2021 season last year.

In 2022, Red Bull was fined £6 million for violating F1's financial regulations when they overspent by £1.86 million in 2021. Aston Martin was penalized £388,000 for a procedural infraction.

However, the FIA announced on Tuesday that no team was found in violation. This is despite rumors circulating in the pitlane that certain teams may have overspent the £108m cost maximum limit in 2022.

Freeman wasn't happy with the response of certain fans who made #RedBullCheats trend on X. He wrote:

"How sad and predictable. Did Red Bull get off lightly over the 2021 cost cap? Yeah, probably. I'd have certainly had no problem with a much harsher penalty than they got. But if you think that overspend is the reason they are dominating #F1 now, you're not paying attention."

The FIA ruled last year that Red Bull "did not act in bad faith, dishonestly, or in a fraudulent manner" when it exceeded the budget cap during the 2021 season. In that season, Max Verstappen defeated Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes to win the world title.

The team and F1's regulatory body engaged in a so-called Accepted Breach Agreement. Red Bull's wind tunnel time was decreased by 10 percent, in addition to the penalty.

Lewis Hamilton apologized to Oscar Piastri after causing a collision with the rookie at the Italian Grand Prix

For the collision with Oscar Piastri at the Italian Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton has taken the blame upon himself.

On lap 41 of the race, Hamilton was closing in on the young rookie for eighth place when he made contact with Piastri's left front at the second chicane. The collision left Piastri tumbling down the grid and he ended his race in 12th place.

Hamilton was given a five-second time penalty for causing a collision as Piastri went into the pits for a front wing change.

Oscar Piastri's onboard footage showed that after the race, Lewis Hamilton apologized to Piastri and during the post-race interview, Hamilton accepted the blame.