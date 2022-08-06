How are Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso similar, or different? Alpine team principal compares both F1 drivers

Otmar Szafnauer believes Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel are very similar to work with as drivers. The Alpine team principal revealed that both have few dissimilarities but share a common thirst for winning and performing.

Speaking to Sportskeeda and select media in Hungary, Szafnauer said:

“I’ve never worked with him [Fernando Alonso] before but he’s absolutely brilliant. He’s very similar to Seb [Vettel]. In his push and want to win, leaves no stone unturned. Every little detail and Seb’s very similar in that regard. He’s different from Seb, that at 41 years old, he wants to keep pushing and driving which is also great. If you have that mentality that I want to keep doing this at the highest level, then it’s perfect.”

Describing the experience of working with Fernando Alonso, Szafnauer felt it was similar to working with Sebastian Vettel. According to the Alpine team principal, both shared a thirst for winning and attention to detail in terms of performance. When it came to their debriefs, however, Szafnauer felt Vettel’s debrief’s were much longer and more detailed than the Spaniard’s.

Asked by Sportskeeda if the two world champions took as long to debrief, Szfanauer replied:

“Fernando’s are much much shorter. Seb’s are very detailed and very long.”

Fernando Alonso’s move to Aston Martin has put Daniel Ricciardo in a fix

While Otmar Szafnauer was certain in Hungary that Fernando Alonso will sign with Alpine for another year, it is understood that neither party had reached an agreement. Szafnauer later revealed that he learned about the Spanish champion's move to Aston Martin through a press release.

In response to Alonso’s move, Alpine were quick to announce their reserve driver Oscar Piastri for their 2023 line-up without a quote from him in their press release. The Australian F2 champion, however, declined the move and revealed that they announced him without his consent.

In an interesting turn of events in one of the most intriguing silly seasons in F1, the latest reports suggest that Piastri might have cut a deal with McLaren for 2023. Although Daniel Ricciardo is signed with the team until the end of next year, recent reports suggest that he might be replaced by his fellow Australian and he's been informed by the team about the decision.

Further speculation suggests that there could be a possibility of the former Red Bull driver moving back to Alpine in place of Fernando Alonso. In less than a week, Alpine have lost their ace champion as well as reserve driver, making them the biggest losers on the market.

