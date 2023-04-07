How Sebastian Vettel guided Aston Martin's surge to the front in 2023

Sebastian Vettel played a crucial role in helping Aston Martin's surge this season, according to Mike Krack. The German retired from the sport at the end of the 2022 F1 season after spending two years with the team. Sebastian Vettel was the lead driver within the team and scored the bulk of the points for Aston Martin.

The German had also played a pivotal role in helping Aston Martin secure its first-ever podium in 2021 at Baku. Talking to the media, including RacingNews365.com, Mike Krack credited Sebastian Vettel with playing a crucial role in helping Aston Martin become a frontrunner this season.

Addressing Sebastian Vettel's impact on Aston Martin and its progress up the grid, Mike Krack said:

"I think he has his merits in where the [AMR23] is today. We had many, many meetings last year where he gave us a hint: do this, or do that, or do not do this with the new car, so I think he has his merits in here. We have to respect the decision that he took."

He added:

"He reflected for a long time before he made that decision, and he has to move on. If it's a shame for him [not to be driving the AMR23], I think you should ask him."

Sebastian Vettel's replacement gets credit for bringing a positive energy to the team

Sebastian Vettel's replacement Fernando Alonso also received a special mention from Mike Krack as he feels the Spaniard has brought a special kind of energy to the team.

Alonso has been on the podium in all three races this season with three P3 finishes for the team. He has been able to extract arguably the best possible results from the car and that has certainly helped the team a lot. Talking about Alonso, Krack said:

"He brought a lot of energy, a lot of positiveness when he arrived. He is leading by example at all times. He's there very early, he's working really hard and it is this leading by example that everybody just sees and grabs on and gives an extra level of motivation."

After struggling to accrue any points in the first three races last season, Aston Martin has seen a complete turnaround in its fortunes. The team is now a frontrunner and second in the championship, only behind the mighty Red Bull team.

Fernando Alonso will however be looking to secure his first win in a decade but it remains to be seen if Aston Martin can jump that final hurdle.

