How Sergio Perez's success in the next few races can endanger his seat at Red Bull according to F1 pundit

F1 pundit Peter Windsor believes that if Sergio Perez starts winning races and once again becomes a title contender, he could be in danger of losing his seat at Red Bull.

Perez has witnessed a dip in form ever since his second-place finish at the Miami GP. His teammate Max Verstappen, meanwhile, has consistently extended his lead in the championship.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Windsor opined that if Sergio Perez starts winning races, it could lead to a battle within Red Bull, something the team might struggle to manage.

"It's when he actually wins Baku that things are a bit unstable and you think, Well, did Red Bull really want this guy? So in reality, what Red Bull don't want is a guy that's going to put any pressure on Max or distract Max from what he's doing incredibly well," he said.

Fastest Pitstop



Oscar Piastri has reached Q3 twice in the same period.



Sergio Perez hasn't reached Q3 in the last 3 races. Oscar Piastri has reached Q3 twice in the same period.

the F1 pundit further stated that Red Bull wants Sergio Perez to underperform to maintain the status quo.

"And I think Daniel would do that and the only risk that Perez has now for his seat will be if he wins Austria and I don't know wins Silverstone and wins Hungary. And suddenly, he's talking again about I can win the championship this year. That's when he's going to be in risk of his seat. I think, you know, most people would think, 'Oh, you know, that would be great wouldn't it?' But the reality is that's not what Red Bull want. So, you know, if it continues as is I don't think he's in any risk at all because that's kind of how they expected him to be anyway."

"I’m very concerned" - Sergio Perez on dip in form

Sergio Perez started off the 2023 F1 season quite well. He even won a race (Azerbaijan Grand Prix) and was quite close to teammate Max Verstappen in the drivers' championship. However, he has struggled ever since the Miami GP, while Verstappen has continued to extend his lead.

After the Canadian GP, where Checo ended up in sixth, he said:

“Yes, I’m very concerned about that. We just didn’t have the pace and we don’t understand why, that’s the weird thing so we have to figure it out. We’ve gotta sit down and look back because we know what we’re capable of and it’s just important for us to understand what’s going on.”

Sergio Pérez



Congratulations to Max on helping today



Tough weekend. We couldn't find the pace in both qualifying and the race. We're going to work extremely hard to turn this around. We know we can do it, and we'll come back very strong. Congratulations to Max on helping today @redbullracing to reach the 100th win

Perez is currently second in the drivers' championship with 126 points, while Max Verstappen is leading the charts with 195 points.

