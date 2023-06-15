How to watch F1 Canadian GP? TV schedule, timings, and more explored

Formula 1 is set to travel to Canada for the Canadian GP on the Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve in the streets of Montreal, Quebec. The 4.3 km long circuit is known for its low downforce setup, accounting for only 13 turns throughout the course with just half of them being tight turn-ins.

There's also the very well-known 'Wall of Champions' at the exit of the final corner. The wall got its name in 1999 after three world champions, Damon Hill, Michael Schumacher, and Jacques Villeneuve, crashed on the same wall in one weekend.

Alex Albon's iconic inspection of the 'Wall of Champions' in 2019 (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

The 2023 Canadian GP will be available for users to watch on different platforms, including a F1TV Pro subscription. It will provide viewers with multiple camera angles of the race, from the international broadcast to the onboard camera of any driver on the grid. At the same time, a live tracker and special data screen will also be accessible for those who want to get into the more technical aspects of the race.

The official timings and weekend format for the 2023 Canadian GP

The 2023 Canadian GP will be a traditional Formula 1 race weekend, without a sprint race.

The first two free practice sessions will be held on Friday. On Saturday, the third free practice session and the qualifying session to decide the grid for the main race will be held. The main race will be held on Sunday. (All times are in local track time)

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 13:30 to 14:30

Free Practice 2 - 17:00 to 18:00

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 12:30 to 13:30

Qualifying - 16:00 to 17:00

Sunday

Race - 14:00

Max Verstappen is the defending champion at the Canadian GP. He finished ahead of Carlos Sainz (P2) and Lewis Hamilton (P3) last year. Verstappen will be the favorite this weekend as well, given the RB19's incredibly dominant start to the season.

While Red Bull have been pretty much untouchable this year, Mercedes and Aston Martin are engaged in an intense battle for second place in the constructors' championship.

The Canadian GP will be a test to see if Mercedes' upgrades are good enough to keep them competitive in the battle for P2.

Poll : 0 votes