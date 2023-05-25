How to watch Monaco Grand Prix? Exploring the channels, streams and more

The 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix is around the corner and fans are eagerly waiting for the sport to return, especially after a two-week break. Drivers and teams had some extra time to figure out how they were going to tackle the narrowest and one of the slowest tracks on the calendar following the cancellation of the Emilia Romagna GP due to adverse weather conditions.

The Monaco Grand Prix is one of the most iconic races and was around even before F1 officially started in 1950. It is also part of the prestigious triple crown in motorsport, which includes races like the Indy 500 and the 24 hours of Le Mans. Hence, it will be a massive attraction in the racing community.

As always, there are several sports channels across the globe that will be streaming the race this weekend, though not all of them might stream practice sessions. Some of the most famous sports channels, like Sky Sports, ESPN, Ten, Fox Sports, Star Sports, BeIn Sports, BBC, etc., will be broadcasting the Monaco Grand Prix.

Apart from these TV broadcasters, there are several online streaming platforms like Viaplay, Sky Go, NBC Sports, Fubo TV, etc. that will also showcase the race. F1 themselves have their own exclusive online streaming platform called F1 TV, where they stream everything related to a race weekend, from practice sessions to pre- and post-race shows. It even includes extra content like F1 pundit analysis, tech talks, etc.

The Monaco Grand Prix will start on Sunday, May 28, 2023, at 3 pm CEST (local time). Since there are several time zones and fans will be watching the race from all around the globe, they can simply convert the time provided to their own time zone so that they do not miss the action.

Sergio Perez determined to win the Monaco Grand Prix again

Sergio Perez won his first Monaco Grand Prix last year by somehow keeping both Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc behind him. Coming into the 2023 F1 season, the Mexican is a title contender since he is just a few points behind his Red Bull teammate. Hence, he is hungry to once again stand on the top spot in Monaco. In Red Bull‘s race preview, he said:

"This is the race every driver wants to win growing up and I was lucky enough to achieve that last season. That has only made me more hungry to stand on the top step once again. The weather could be tricky again here, which means we have to maximise every moment we get in the car. It’s important we get our set up right and qualifying goes well to have any chance of winning on Sunday. I am massively looking forward to getting back onto this track, it’s a fun drive!"

Junaid #JB17 @JunaidSamodien_ Perez: This is the race every driver wants to win growing up and I was lucky enough to achieve that last season. That has only made me more hungry to stand on the top step once again. Perez: This is the race every driver wants to win growing up and I was lucky enough to achieve that last season. That has only made me more hungry to stand on the top step once again.

Sergio Perez is brilliant on street tracks and could once again give a strong fight to Max Verstappen in the upcoming race.

Poll : 0 votes