"How young we were": Sebastian Vettel watches his viral 2008 F1 season video

Former F1 driver Sebastian Vettel reacted to an old video montage from his rookie F1 season in 2008. In the clip, multiple drivers and crew members from teams were singing a popular song from the early 2000s band, My Chemical Romance.

The German had a monumental career in F1, winning four consecutive World Championships between 2010 and 2013 with Red Bull. He then moved to Ferrari, where he clinched more victories throughout the years. But prior to his dominating days, he made his full-time debut with Toro Rosso in 2008.

That year, F1 filmed a montage video including many drivers from the grid as they all dubbed over Welcome to the Black Parade, a famous song from MCR. Sebastian Vettel was shown the clip again, asking if he remembered filming it. However, the 37-year-old stated that he did not remember it.

"I don't remember that particular moment but I remember a lot of other things in 2008," Vettel said.

As he was shown the video, Vettel remarked on how young everyone on the grid was at the time.

"I need to see it to remember. Oh, how young we all were."

The clip featured drivers including the likes of Jenson Button, Rubens Barrichello, and David Coulthard. It also had a glimpse of famous F1 presenter Ted Kravitz.

Sebastian Vettel retired from F1 at the end of the 2022 season. He spent his last two years in the sport racing for Aston Martin. Although many have considered his return to the sport, the German has not made any comment regarding the same. He is, however, set to participate in the Race of Champions this year. It would be his 11th edition.

Sebastian Vettel set to team up with Mick Schumacher at the 2025 Race of Champions

Sebastian Vettel and Mick Schumacher during the 2019 Race of Champions (Getty Images)

Sebastian Vettel is set to return to his 11th edition of the Race of Champions this year, which will be held in Sydney, Australia. He will team up with Mick Schumacher, as he has done in the past.

"I’m delighted to be coming back to the Race Of Champions and teaming up with Mick again," Vettel said. "It will be exciting to race in the former Olympic Stadium in Sydney that looks like it will be a great venue for the Race Of Champions."

Vettel first participated in the series in 2007 with Mick's father and seven-time F1 World Champion, Michael Schumacher. The two raced together until 2012. Three years later, in 2015, Vettel won the series with Nico Hulkenberg.

There will be other familiar faces from the F1 paddock in this year's edition. Former driver David Coulthard will return for his 15th edition, meanwhile, Valtteri Bottas will be marking his debut.

