Hugo Boss Bulls Racing teased up as potential F1 team name for AlphaTauri’s rebranding: Reports

It has been reported that the AlphaTauri F1 team, whose renaming was confirmed for the upcoming season earlier, could strike a deal with HUGO Boss. The Faenza-based team could be renamed Hugo Boss Bulls Racing in 2024.

Scuderia AlphaTauri is one of the two teams owned by Red Bull on the current F1 grid. The team was previously called Toro Rosso, Italian for 'Red Bull,' however, it was renamed after AlphaTauri, a fashion brand.

It was earlier confirmed that the team would go under another renaming in the next season of Formula 1, however, the name wasn't revealed. According to Motorsport Magazin, HUGO Boss, another fashion brand, could be the new sponsor, and the team would be renamed under them.

The current Scuderia AlphaTauri lineup; Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images)

It has also been rumored that HUGO Boss are planning to buy the entire AlphaTauri brand and keep it under themselves. Orlen, one of AlphaTauri's current sponsors, who saw the team give themselves a hint of red on their livery, is also said to be interested in bringing the team under their name.

Where does AlphaTauri stand in 2023 in terms of competitiveness on the F1 grid?

AlphaTauri debuted in 2020 after getting rebranded from Toro Rosso, however, their performance remained rather the same. Rosso was a midfield team, and AlphaTauri remained the same in 2020 and the following season.

Their entry into the new regulations has taken somewhat of a hit despite their previous performances. In 2022, they were ninth in the standings, but still, in touching competition with Haas in eighth. This season, however, looks particularly bad for them. All they have is three points, all of which were scored by Yuki Tsunoda.

The team had Nyck de Vries as the second driver at the start of this season. However, after he failed to perform, Daniel Ricciardo replaced him earlier from the Hungarian F1 Grand Prix.

The team still sits at last, however, and although the difference between them and Alfa Romeo (nine points) is not large, this is the worst that the team has performed anytime recently.