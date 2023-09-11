"HULKENBERG PODIUM" - Fans react to reports of Haas bringing a Red Bull style upgrade at Austin

It has recently been reported that the Haas F1 team will be bringing some major upgrades to the 2023 F1 USA GP. These upgrades have reportedly been inspired by Red Bull's RB19 car. This is massive news as the RB19 has been dominating the field in 2023, and is aerodynamically efficient.

According to German outlet AMuS, it is understood that the underbody, side boxes, and engine cover of the VF-23 will be inspired by Red Bull. Since Haas uses Ferrari's power unit in their cars, the VF-23 looked quite similar to the SF-23. However, this will soon change at the 2023 F1 USA GP.

Soon after this news went viral on social media platforms, many F1 fans reacted to it. Many were excited by the thought of Nico Hulkenberg finally getting a podium.

Hulkenberg has not gotten on the podium after narrowly missing the third spot several times. Hence, this news of Haas copying Red Bull's parts hyped up fans to expect a podium finish for the German driver.

Of course, this was all in jest, as people are well aware of how hard it is for the team to reach the top and bag a podium.

Some also joked that the car might still be slow, while others gave their opinion that team principal Guenther Steiner must be removed for not pushing the team forward.

Here are some of the reactions:

"HULKENBERG PODIUM!!"

"Hulkenberg podium with Haas at their home Grand Prix"

Nico Hulkenberg admits harsh reality of Haas not being competitive at all

After the 2023 F1 Italian GP, Nico Hulkenberg harshly but truthfully admitted how bad the situation at Haas is at the moment. He stated that his team was the only one that did not bring any upgrades to Monza. Furthermore, he declared that they were not worthy of any points in the race.

As per Formu1a.uno, the German driver said:

“We are terribly bad compared to the competition. We are the only team that didn’t bring anything with us to Monza. Anyone who does so little can’t expect much. We’re not worthy of points here, and we are from it… We have to accept that now.

"In 14 days, we’ll continue on a track that maybe suits us a little better… I don’t expect any huge bright patches.”

Nico Hulkenberg finished 17th, while Kevin Magnussen finished 18th at Monza. Their team is currently eighth in the constructors' championship with only 11 points.