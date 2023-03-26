"I actually blame him": Eddie Jordan feels Fernando Alonso is himself responsible for only winning 2 F1 world titles

Eddie Jordan believes Fernando Alonso only has himself to blame for not achieving more success in F1. The Spaniard won his first world title in 2005 with Renault when he beat Kimi Raikkonen to the title. He won his second world title in 2006 by beating Michael Schumacher in a very close championship battle. Since then, however, championship success has eluded him.

ＲＡ２５１１ 🦅 @The__RA2511 Here's an interesting fact:



The Aston Martin squad which has its origins all the way back to Jordan F1 team hasn't got back-to-back podiums since the 1999 F1 season.



This also means Alonso (at the current moment) has the second best start to a season in the team's history. Here's an interesting fact:The Aston Martin squad which has its origins all the way back to Jordan F1 team hasn't got back-to-back podiums since the 1999 F1 season.This also means Alonso (at the current moment) has the second best start to a season in the team's history. https://t.co/ohAxaz3ZRs

He did come close in 2007, 2010 and 2012 but did not win the title. Eddie Jordan feels Fernando Alonso is the only one to blame for such a record as he could not pick the right team. Speaking to OLBG, Jordan said:

“I remember seeing Fernando Alonso pass Michael Schumacher from the outside on a damp track on a really difficult corner in Suzuka, Japan, and I said, ‘Oh my god, how can he get away with that!’

"Alonso pulled the move off and I thought from there that he was destined for greatness. I actually blame him for not winning four, six or maybe even [becoming] eight-time World Champion, he should have picked his teams better."

The Purple Sector @purpsectorf1 🗣️ | Eddie Jordan on Alonso's career: "I remember seeing 'Nando pass Michael on the outside of a damp and really difficult corner at Suzuka and I said 'oh my, how can he get away with that!'. He pulled the move off and I thought from there that he was destined for greatness." #F1 🗣️ | Eddie Jordan on Alonso's career: "I remember seeing 'Nando pass Michael on the outside of a damp and really difficult corner at Suzuka and I said 'oh my, how can he get away with that!'. He pulled the move off and I thought from there that he was destined for greatness." #F1 https://t.co/JSWJ94SY8s

According to Jordan, the Spaniard might have gone for money and that proved to be his detriment. While talking about the 2023 F1 season, Eddie backed Fernando Alonso to win a few races this year:

“In his 30s, Alonso went for the money when he could have gone a different route. Now he’s come back to the understanding that he has a team around him that has enough to make the car finish well, but he won’t beat the Red Bulls. I believe he will win races this year.”

Fernando Alonso should target Sergio Perez

According to Jordan, looking at the speed differential between Red Bull and Aston Martin, Alonso should try and target Sergio Perez. He said:

“If I was Fernando Alonso, I know I would have a very fast and reliable car that can get him on the podium, which he’s proven twice already. You can’t get there by fluke, his speed is obvious. But I would look at the gap between him and Sergio Perez at the end of the race, the tyres were similar.

"If I was Alonso, I’d be targeting Perez and seeing how to get into his space and head.

Alonso has already secured two P3 finishes this season in two races. If he's able to continue the trend and stay consistent, he could capitalize on a misstep from Perez in the upcoming races.

Poll : 0 votes