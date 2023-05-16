"I always think I was not looking for this thing": Haas team principal on the impact of Netflix's 'Drive to Survive' on his life

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner is one of the most famous personalities in F1. Though he is not managing a top team or winning races and championships, his hot-headed persona depicted in Netflix's Drive to Survive has made him a celebrity.

In an interview with ESPN at the 2023 F1 Miami GP, Guenther Steiner explained how his fame skyrocketed after Drive to Survive and how he adjusts to the limelight as he did not expect to be famous.

However, he has no complaints about it and has simply accepted it. He believes that fan interaction is great for the sport and is willing to interact. The Haas team boss said:

“A little bit getting less stopped on the street, less selfish with people, but otherwise my workload is the same. To be honest, it’s just when you are around people recognise you. I always think I was not looking for this thing, I didn’t expect it to come - but it comes, and you just adjust. I think we have to give back to the fans if they like it. I cannot be like, now ‘Oh I don’t do anything’ because obviously they come to me because they like something they have seen."

Lastly, Steiner stated that now he has to think before going out or having dinner at a restaurant, simply because in some places he knows that fans will flock him.

“It’s a little bit more when you go out, you need to think where you go and where you hang out because on the race weekend, going to certain restaurants is not a good idea, because you will not be left in peace.”

Haas team boss not keen on watching Drive to Survive and act differently

Haas team principal Guenther Steiner explained why he does not watch Drive to Survive, the series that made him popular amongst fans. The Italian explained how it is his job to act naturally and openly around his team to convey his thoughts and commands without any sugarcoating. Hence, he does not want to watch the Netflix series because he fears that he might change his demeanor after it.

Speaking on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, the Haas boss said:

"I never watched it, and I think I can explain also why I didn't watch it. Because I'm not doing anything; I'm doing my job, and people follow me and film me. So if I watch myself, I'm sure I would try to do things different, then I would think the next time when I'm filmed, how should I behave and not and differently."

Guenther Steiner cleverly flipped the name of Netflix's series and published his own book called 'Surviving to Drive'. The book depicts the 2022 F1 season through the Haas team boss' eyes and gives an uncensored look into what goes on behind the scenes in F1. The book is already selling fast and is a Sunday Times bestseller.

