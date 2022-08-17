"I'm not in my grave yet"- Red Bull's Helmut Marko in 'good shape' to remain in F1 for next few years

Red Bull's chief advisor Helmut Marko has made it clear he's not going anywhere any time soon. Speaking to Motorsport.com, Marko was questioned about how long he would continue in the sport, especially since he was already 79 years old. The Austrian laughed off the remark and said he was not going anywhere. He said:

“While a lot of people would love to see it, I’m not in my grave yet! Mentally and physically I am still in good shape. As long as I like it, I’ll keep going. I am financially independent and do not need to do this work. If it fits, then it fits.”

The Red Bull veteran talked about another project that he might take up after leaving motorsports. He said:

“I also have a fairly extensive real estate portfolio, which I also have to devote time to. Restoration, development and the like. It is from a commercial point of view, but it is located in scenic areas and also in old, historic buildings. Most of these are listed buildings. I will not fall into the black hole or feed birds. I also have a lot of projects outside of motorsport.”

Red Bull cannot depend on 2nd place finishes for Max Verstappen

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen currently enjoys an 80-point advantage in the championship with only nine races left. When questioned whether the reigning world champion can now only target second-place finishes and still win the title, he rebuked them by saying that one cannot approach the championship in this manner. He said:

“That is not our goal and would be very risky. We saw that last year, when we suddenly only managed to achieve second places. We still have three or four races to win, if the balance of power stays that way. If Mercedes is going to compete on its own for the win, then that is more favorable for us than for Ferrari. They have to keep scoring as well as possible to have a chance.”

It will be interesting to see how the championship unfolds after the summer break.

