"I appreciate success even more now" - Lewis Hamilton reveals changed mindset after disappointing 2022 F1 season

Lewis Hamilton recently delved deep into his feelings after a disappointing 2022 F1 season. After a dominating era, Mercedes struggled a lot last season with several aerodynamic issues. Despite trying all available tactics, the seven-time world champion and his teammate, George Russell, were unable to fight up front.

In an interview with Sport Bild, the Briton was asked whether 2022 demotivated him in any way. Lewis Hamilton denied this and later spoke about how Mercedes' hopes of fighting for the world championship were shattered early in the season. He said:

"It definitely doesn't demotivate me! I'm sure I've had seasons without a win before - it must have been in karting in 2001. We obviously wanted to fight for the World Championship last season, but we had to face the reality early in the season. Still, some results felt like victories when they weren't."

Lewis Hamilton further explained how Mercedes were slightly alien to the feeling of excitement for fourth and fifth positions. Nonetheless, the team knew how bad they were in the 2022 F1 season and cherished every single step they took in the right direction. He said:

"We'd had so many hits before that it felt a little empty. We won, but that was expected. That's weird because it's actually such a great thing. So it was all the nicer to see how happy we were about the small stages. We fought for fifth place and everyone was excited. Then it was a matter of fourth place and everyone was absolutely thrilled. It was a nice experience to be so happy with a fourth or fifth place. Also feeling the feeling of fighting your way forward, of having first, third or second place: We're almost there. This is something we all needed."

Hamilton also expressed his delight at George Russell's maiden victory in Brazil. Even though the seven-time world champion must've wanted a win for himself, he was more than happy with the collective team's effort and result as he said:

"I appreciate achievements even more now. After the race in Brazil, when George Russell won and I finished second, I was incredibly happy about this team effort."

George Russell thanks Lewis Hamilton for being his teammate

George Russell's journey with Mercedes started on a rough note. Since the team struggled quite a lot last season with aerodynamic issues and porpoising, both he and his teammate Lewis Hamilton were unable to perform well. In hindsight, however, the young Briton had an amazing season at the Silver Arrows.

Speaking to the media, George Russell thanked Lewis Hamilton for being his teammate and constantly pushing him to perform at his highest level. He said:

“When you see the level he’s performing at, he looks young, he’s fit, he’s in shape. He’s enjoying racing. He’s also enjoying this journey that we’re on as a team to bring Mercedes back to the front. I’ve got a lot to thank him for because had Lewis not been my team-mate this year, people would’ve thought very differently about me this year."

Going against a seven-time world champion in the same team can be extremely tough, especially when the veteran has been with the team for so long. Hence, Russell's first season with Mercedes can be called brilliant.

