"I have a bad memory": Lewis Hamilton on Felipe Massa's legal proceedings from the 2008 F1 championship

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton mentioned that he has a 'bad memory' and does not recall the events of the 2008 Singapore GP while responding to legal proceedings from the 2008 season.

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa has been seeking compensation for the 2008 season as he alleged that he was cheated out of the title by the sport after the events of the controversial Singapore GP that year. F1's reputation took a big hit in the infamous 'Crashgate' incident with Massa stating the results of that race should not be counted.

Ahead of the 2023 F1 Dutch GP, as per RacingNews365, Lewis Hamilton gave his take on the matter and said:

"I have a bad memory, I'm only focused on the here and now and on how to help my team to get back on top of the league. I don't think about what happened 15 years ago."

Looking at the race this weekend, the seven-time world champion added that his focus is on Mercedes catching Red Bull:

"We’re hopeful that we can challenge them at some point, whether it’s this weekend or who knows where. If there are any mistakes, any mishaps, we’ll be right there to try and capitalize on them.”

Lewis Hamilton speaks about his goal for the second half of the 2023 season

The Mercedes driver stated that he was focused on Mercedes getting P2 in the championship and chasing down Sergio Perez for the remainder of the races. Currently, he is 41 points behind the Mexican and driving in arguably the second-fastest car.

As per The Guardian, Lewis Hamilton said:

“My goal is to try and make sure the team keep that second place in the championship and try and hunt down second in the drivers’ championship.”

It will be some feat if Lewis Hamilton is able to get second in the championship behind Max Verstappen and overcome a Red Bull this season given the pace deficit that they have to the Austrian team.