"I don't have any baggage" - Lewis Hamilton reveals he has let go of Abu Dhabi disappointment

Lewis Hamilton revealed he doesn't have any 'baggage' from the Abu Dhabi GP and has moved on from the events that unfolded in the race. The Briton revealed he plans to work with the FIA and teams to improve clarity of rules and transparency in the sport.

Speaking about shaking off his dissatisfaction with the proceedings of the Abu Dhabi GP, Lewis Hamilton said:

“I don’t hold any grudge, I don’t have any baggage coming into this season. I think it is important let go of [Abu Dhabi]. All I can do is control what is ahead, try to shake whatever is ahead of me. I know I cannot change the past but work as hard as I can with the FIA with the teams in the sport to make sure that the things are done better moving forward.”

Sky Sports F1



Naomi Schiff and Lewis Hamilton discuss creating change and how important it is within Formula 1



"It's a real opportunity to spark change, and that to me is more rewarding than any Championship"
Naomi Schiff and Lewis Hamilton discuss creating change and how important it is within Formula 1

The Mercedes champion clarified that he doesn't hold any grudges and is not carrying any baggage from the previous season into the year ahead. Collaborating with teams and the FIA, the Briton revealed he plans to work towards improving the governance and management of the sport.

Lewis Hamilton believes it is important to have clarity and fairness with the application of rules in F1

Welcoming the changes proposed by the FIA, Lewis Hamilton emphasized the importance of consistent application of the rules and seeking clarity. The Briton hopes the new changes will work for everybody and there will be improvements in the future.

Explaining his goal to seek clarity over the rules, the Briton said:

“And as I’ve said we welcome the changes they have proposed. We hope that it works better for everyone. What’s important is clarity and that the rules are applied fairly for everyone and consistently. That’s what we ask for as drivers.”

So much has gone into getting back and being here both physically and spiritually. Me and the team put in a lot of hard work and long hours, and we're going to give it everything we can for you guys. Keep the positivity coming

Seeking fair application of the rules, the Briton said that clarity and consistent application of the rules was the only demand from the drivers. In the aftermath of Abu Dhabi, the Mercedes champion wants to ensure that there is no repeat of the debacle in the future and is keen to work with the FIA to ensure the same.

