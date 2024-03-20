“I beg you! Only 2 of 24 races have taken place”: Helmut Marko plays down chances of Red Bull winning all F1 races this season

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko recently dismissed the idea of the Austrian team winning all 24 races in the 2024 F1 season.

When Helmut Marko was asked by OE24 whether the team or Max Verstappen himself could win all 24 races in 2024, he brushed off the idea by exclaiming that only two races had taken place so far and that the grid was much tighter in qualifying sessions. He also pointed out that the defending world champions could suffer on tracks like Monaco and Singapore, where overtaking becomes difficult.

"I beg you! Only two of 24 races have taken place. Things got much tighter in qualifying, where only Max's breakaway lap made the difference and secured him pole position twice. When we get to circuits like Monte Carlo or Singapore, where overtaking is very difficult, things look different. In any case, I wouldn't bet on 24 wins for us," he said.

Back in 2023, the Milton Keynes-based team was only one race away from winning all 22 races. The 2023 F1 Singapore GP was won by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who became the only non-Red Bull driver to win a race in 2023.

Valtteri Bottas warns for a dull 2024 F1 season after Red Bull's dominant display in the first two races

Valtteri Bottas recently talked about Red Bull's continued dominance and showed concern that the 2024 F1 season could be quite dull for the fans. As quoted by Motorsportweek, the Finn explained that though he and his team would be focused on their own on-track battles, the fans would not appreciate the defending world champion's dominance.

“It’s been quite a clean sweep for the last two races for Red Bull and Max, so it’s a bit concerning. Obviously, it doesn’t change our focus and our battles on track but for the whole wide world, it could be a bit like last year. But let’s hope things change during the year,” the 34-year-old Finn said.

At the start of 2024, the Austrian team had two perfect races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, where they qualified for pole positions and had a 1-2 podium finish. Max Verstappen continued his dominant run and topped the drivers' championship table right from the start.