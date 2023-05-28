"I cannot believe what I’ve done": Sergio Perez on his crash in the 2023 F1 Monaco GP qualifying

Red Bull driver Sergio Perez was bitterly disappointed with himself after he crashed out at the 2023 Monaco GP qualifying on Saturday.

The Mexican was on his way to set a timed lap in the early stages of the Q1 session but got distracted by the Alpine coming out of the pits. He could not control the entry speed of his RB19 and collided with the barrier in Turn 1 to bring out the red flag.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the session, Sergio Perez said:

"It's an unbelievable day. I cannot believe what I've done. It just caught me by surprise, just getting the rear out of shape, especially really late into the corner, it caught me out. It is a way of getting the lap time out, but I just went over the limit. I became a passenger and there was nothing else I could do because it was really late into the corner and I could not cut or get out of the corner.

The Mexican added:

"I didn't feel like I over-pushed it, but it was a big mistake from my side - I am very sorry to my team. It just came around and was a big surprise. It isn't an excuse, I should have done better today. You put so much energy, so much work into preparing for everything and then you just disappoint everyone, so it is unfair to my team."

"I'm super disappointed with myself and I know that tomorrow is going to be impossible" - Sergio Perez

The Red Bull driver, who is currently P2 in the championship, admitted the size of the challenge of starting from P20 on Sunday.

Sergio Perez said:

"I'm super disappointed with myself and I know that tomorrow is going to be impossible. We could have had a shot at the pole today, but I didn't drive to my level, that's why I am standing here. It's going to be a nightmare tomorrow. I do expect a very difficult race, whatever you do [with strategy] people just cover you. You'll end up in the same position."

Red Bull's Team Principal Christian Horner said that scoring points will be the primary target for Perez, saying:

"It's so hard here. Max started from that position a few years ago and just made it into the top 10. Scoring points will be the target for Checo. It's likely to be a one-stop race, you're caught in the crocodile and you can't use your pace."

It will be fascinating to see where Sergio Perez ends up at the end of the Monaco GP on Sunday, May 28.

