"I bet Kevin Magnussen won't fok smash his door": Fans react to Haas team principal hitting the pads in a kickboxing session

F1 fans hoped Kevin Magnussen won't smash the door of Haas team principal Ayao Komatsu after a video of the latter kickboxing went viral.

It has been an encouraging start to the 2024 season for the American team under the leadership of new team principal Ayao Komatsu as they managed to score back-to-back points in Jeddah and Melbourne. At the Australian Grand Prix last weekend, they scored a double-point finish for the first time since Austria 2022.

The Haas F1 team released a video of Ayao Komatsu recovering after the race by engaging in a session of kickboxing in the paddock.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the video on X. One fan pointed out the famous incident of Kevin Magnussen smashing the door of former team boss Guenther Steiner in an episode of Drive to Survive, saying:

"I bet Kevin won't fok smash his door."

Some fans jokingly claimed that the Japanese was preparing to fight Guenther Steiner:

Haas team principal chimes in on Kevin Magnussen's P10 finish in Melbourne

Haas Team Principal Ayao Komatsu has stated that Kevin Magnussen was right to be annoyed despite finishing P10 at the Australian GP as the team messed up his pitstop in the race.

As per Autosport, the Japanese team boss said:

“On the first round of pit stops for Kevin, we lost two positions. That shouldn't have happened. But other than that, everything else was amazing. Pitstops were amazing, and then the drivers worked together again during the second stint - Kev was on the hard tire, and Nico was on the medium tire, because of the VSC.

“Again, Nico had a better pace. But Kevin's strategy was already compromised, not because of his fault – the team's fault. So Kevin had every reason to be pissed off, but then no: when we asked to swap, he's done it straight away. So he knows how important these opportunities are. So, just right.”

Kevin Magnussen needs to start scoring more points regularly and make himself the lead driver of the team so that he gets the optimal strategy. The Danish driver has played second fiddle to teammate Nico Hulkenberg in Jeddah and Melbourne which has hampered his progress in the race.

Haas would hope that both of their drivers continue to maximize every single result as they have done in the first three races in 2024.

