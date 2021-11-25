"I was bullied as a kid" - Lewis Hamilton reveals why he has a reputation as a tough racer in F1

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton shared his experience on facing bullying as a child, and its translation in his mindset as a driver. Speaking to Andrew Benson of BBC Sport F1, the Briton expressed his desire to define the standard on track through his race-craft.

Sharing his experiences from his childhood and comparing it to his composure as a driver today, Lewis Hamilton said:

"I was bullied as a kid, both at school but also on track, and we wanted to beat them the right way, not by a car falling off or colliding with a car. Then there is no denying that you're better. If you have collisions, they can say, Oh, yeah, but this happened, this is one tactic that that driver has."

Inspired by his father's teachings to him as a child, the Briton insisted the need to let his driving and talent speak for itself on-track, rather than being entangled in undesirable on-track collisions or negative scenarios. Lewis Hamilton insists he wants his reputation as a driver to be that of someone known for his talent and skill, rather than controversy.

Expressing his views on what he wants to achieve as a driver, Lewis Hamilton said:

"I want to be the purest of drivers, through speed, through sheer hard work and determination, so there's no denying at the end what I've accomplished."

While the reigning world champion wants to go down the history books as a clean driver, it is a virtue every driver in the sport should comprise of. Lewis Hamilton's success and achievements have undeniably displayed his level of dedication and commitment to his performances over the years.

The 2021 title race momentum now favors Lewis Hamilton

With eight points between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, the last two race results have shifted the momentum in favor of the former. However, the latter still leads the championship, and if there has been any understanding from the events this season, it is the uncertainty of that momentum switching again swiftly which subverts most predictions made by F1 pundits.

The nature of the closely fought battle between Lewis Hamilton and his Dutch rival has also been one of the most intense battles, where there has been no particular favorite over a consistent period of time this season. As a result, predicting momentum swings has become the most difficult part of the season, despite two races left on the calendar.

