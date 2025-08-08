"I don't buy his bulls**t anymore": Fans react to Mercedes boss Toto Wolff's claim that the team can't have a better leader than George Russell

F1 fans were left a bit miffed at Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolff after he praised his lead driver, George Russell, amidst reports of a contract extension for the latter. The British driver will be out of a contract with the German team at the end of the 2025 season and is yet to sign an extension with them.The four-time F1 race winner has been one of the strongest performers in the first half of the season and is currently sitting in P4 in the driver's standings. Wolff, who has been the team principal of Mercedes since 2014, tried his best to bring Max Verstappen on board over the past couple of months.However, when the Dutch driver confirmed his decision to stay with Red Bull, the 53-year-old once again shifted his focus towards George Russell. As per Motorsport.com, the Mercedes Team Principal was full of praise for the Brit and commented on his growth in the sport, saying:“When I look at George, the development he's made since he joined Formula 1 from the fast kiddo in Williams and then being drafted into Mercedes, clearly with the greatest of all greats, with Lewis Hamilton. Now with Lewis having gone to Ferrari, he's taken the senior driver slot, and it completely came naturally, and he delivers.&quot;He delivers, even when the car is not on the level. He outperforms the car; you can always count on George. And beyond the driving, obviously, he's also great with our partners and does a lot of activities that help us to build his brand and build our brand. So we couldn't wish for a better number-one driver.”F1 fans took to the social media platform X to give their reactions to Toto Wolff's comments about George Russell, with one fan saying:&quot;I don't buy his bullshit anymore. The guy changes his tune week by week,&quot;Aaliyah 🐅 @HelenaXCruzLINK@MercedesAMGPCF1 I don't buy his bullshit anymore. The guy changes his tune week by week&quot;Wanna know how to lie? Just ask Toto Wolff,&quot;FirstSportz F1 @FirstsportzF1LINK@MercedesAMGPCF1 Wanna know how to lie? Just ask Toto Wolff&quot;We couldn't wish,&quot; yeah lol since the other guy's base salary is double so it should be &quot;we couldn't afford&quot;hmmmm @777mmvvLINK@MercedesAMGPCF1 &quot;We couldn't wish&quot; yeah lol since the other guy's base salary is double so it should be &quot;we couldn't afford&quot;Here are some more reactions:&quot;But they did,&quot; said a fan.&quot;Then give him the contract,&quot; wrote a fan.&quot;Well, except for Max, but he wasn’t available,&quot; claimed another.Toto Wolff comments on George Russell's future with MercedesMercedes team principal Toto Wolff stated that he was &quot;clear&quot; that George Russell would stay with their team despite holding talks with Max Verstappen over the last couple of months.Speaking with Gazzetta dello Sport, the Austrian reflected on the 2026 driver lineup and said:&quot;I've always said I'm happy with my team, with Russell and Kimi Antonelli, but suddenly Max's future became uncertain, so we talked to him too. But I've always been very clear with George: 90% of the time, he would stay with us, but I needed to talk to Verstappen too. Now the situation is clear, and everything can go back to normal.&quot;George Russell joined Mercedes at the start of the 2022 season after driving for Williams F1 for three years prior to making the move.