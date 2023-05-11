“I called BS on that from the start”: Daniel Ricciardo was not convinced by Fernando Alonso x Taylor Swift dating rumors

Red Bull reserve driver Daniel Ricciardo mentioned that he is not entirely convinced about the dating rumors of Fernando Alonso and Taylor Swift.

The duo were linked with each other during the April break when both announced their breakups from their respective partners around the same time. The news of having them being a couple sent the F1 world into a frenzy, with everyone on social media and the paddock taking the 'mickey' of the link-up.

Speaking to ESPN, Ricciardo revealed that he was never on board with the rumors and used some colorful language to give his reaction. He said:

"Definitely not Alonso. I called BS on that from the start. I hope I wasn't the only one. Let's just clear that one up. Anyone who appreciates the arts let's just summarize there. I think Alonso appreciates racing. Probably only racing. I feel like anytime I see him doing anything, it's just racing. So that's why I quickly canceled him,"

ESPN F1 @ESPNF1 Daniel Ricciardo gives his take on the Taylor Swift rumours surrounding F1 Daniel Ricciardo gives his take on the Taylor Swift rumours surrounding F1 😅 https://t.co/8pCqxMi3dv

"That probably was our best race of the year in terms of race pace" - Fernando Alonso

The Aston Martin F1 driver mentioned that the F1 Miami GP was his best race of the season so far. He stated that they finished just 15 seconds behind Red Bull, which is the closest they have been until now.

He said:

"Yeah, I think so. I think it was 15 seconds or something like that. So yeah, that probably was our best race of the year in terms of race pace. Yeah, we need to keep understanding the car; obviously, still everything new to us. We found ourselves in a position that we still difficult to believe, but yeah, we are maximizing every Sunday, so this is the way to go."

While appearing on the Sky Sports podcast, F1 pundit Martin Brundle showered praise on Fernando Alonso, adding:

"I don't think it's that. I think, as Karun said, it's a lack of competition. You know, Mercedes, for whatever reason, decided to just stick with something that didn't work last year. Ferrari have stepped on their own tail. Thank goodness for Aston Martin and Fernando Alonso, I would say. And Red Bull have just got it even more right."

It genuinely would be a much different season if Fernando Alonso wasn't giving his best and trying to close the gap to Red Bull in the 2023 season. Hopefully, he will be rewarded for his hard work later in the season and fight for a race win on genuine pace.

