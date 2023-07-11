“I can see myself here in 5 years”: Lewis Hamilton hopeful of F1 stay despite shaky Mercedes contract situation 

Lewis Hamilton recently expressed the excitement he feels whenever he gets behind the wheel and how he can see himself racing for at least five more years.

It is safe to say that the seven-time world champion has raced and achieved quite a lot in the sport. However, as he gets older, questions about his future increase, especially after Mercedes' performance plummeted in the 2022 F1 season.

Speaking to Channel 4 during the 2023 F1 British GP, Lewis Hamilton expressed how delighted he feels when he enters the paddock and sits in his car. Though the Brit mentioned the W13's porpoising issues, he maintained that he still enjoys driving and said:

"I get into the paddock and I get in the car and I'm like: 'Damn, I love this so much.' I definitely get the same buzz. I would say, in last year's car and this year's car, I get in with hype, and then you get in like: 'Damn, it's bouncing'. Or you have got some sort of problem with the car. So it's not as enjoyable to drive, for example, as like the W8."

Keira Megan @KeiraMeganF1 Lewis Hamilton saying he’s staying around for another FIVE years!?



Sign me up immediately Lewis Hamilton saying he’s staying around for another FIVE years!? Sign me up immediately

Lastly, Lewis Hamilton concluded by saying that he could see himself racing in F1 for the next five years. He said:

"But, you know, I can see myself being here still in five years' time. For the next five years. Well, I mean, but it can change at any point."

The Channel 4 interviewer stated his fans would love to see him drive in the sport for that long before Lewis Hamilton warned that anything can change in that time frame.

Toto Wolff reveals Mercedes discussing final details regarding Lewis Hamilton's contract

One of the most discussed topics in the 2023 F1 season is Lewis Hamilton's contract extension with Mercedes.

Toto Wolff recently revealed that most of the details, including the duration of the contract and finances, have already been negotiated. Now, both parties are discussing the final details before officially announcing the contract. Wolff said:

"We want to do it super, every detail, and sometimes you can have a situation where everything is carved out. But this is not a money discussion at all. It is about the future; it is what is it that we want to do right and optimize. We're not talking anything anymore about duration, money, all of that. It is just other topics."

Fastest Pitstop @FastestPitStop



“I am still very confident it will get done, we want to do it super, and to… Despite suggesting on June 12 that Lewis Hamilton’s next contract would be signed in “days rather than weeks” Toto Wolff confirmed that there will be no news of an extension at Silverstone this weekend.“I am still very confident it will get done, we want to do it super, and to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Despite suggesting on June 12 that Lewis Hamilton’s next contract would be signed in “days rather than weeks” Toto Wolff confirmed that there will be no news of an extension at Silverstone this weekend.“I am still very confident it will get done, we want to do it super, and to… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/iUxvp79cCT

There have been several rumors that Hamilton's contract will have some details about how he could remain an integral part of Mercedes even after he retires from racing.

Poll : 0 votes