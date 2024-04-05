"I can’t understand this": Aston Martin faces backlash for prioritizing Lance Stroll over Fernando Alonso for the upgrades package

F1 fans were left dumbfounded when it was reported that Aston Martin would give the new upgrades to Lance Stroll instead of Fernando Alonso for the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Like many teams on the grid, Aston Martin would bring upgrades to the AMR24, some being circuit-related while some to improve the overall performance of the car. The Silverstone-based team hasn't been able to show their true potential just yet and has failed to recapture their early season form from 2023.

It has been reported by F1 reporter Tobi Gruner that the team has brought only one set of upgrades for the race and will give that to Lance Stroll instead of Fernando Alonso, the latter being the lead driver in the driver's championship.

The two-time world champion will get his upgrades from FP3 onwards as his package will arrive a day later.

Expand Tweet

F1 fans took to X to give their reactions to the news, with one fan claiming that he was unable to understand the logic behind the decision, saying:

"I can’t understand this. Well, I can, but you know what I mean," posted the fan.

Another termed the situation as a 'joke' as the Canadian has been behind his Spanish teammate in 2024, saying:

"What a joke Stroll always gets the upgrades while he’s .5 a second slower….. Lance and Lawrence what a joke," posted another fan.

"This is why Aston are a joke. Will have no sympathy if they lose Alonso to one of the 2 better seats because there pushing daddys vanity project on at best the 2nd worst driver on the grid," another fan wrote.

Here are some more reactions:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fernando Alonso chimes in on the weaknesses of the AMR24

Fernando Alonso has stated that the AMR24 lacked performance in almost all areas and needs to improve the level of downforce.

As per Formu1a.uno, the Aston Martin driver said:

“At the moment, we are lacking almost everywhere, and we don’t see a specific area where we are weak. We would like more low-speed performance and better traction.

"We would like to have more load for the higher curves, so sometimes you lose a little time. Tire degradation is another topic to address, as we still have this tendency to be a little faster on Saturday than on Sunday.”

Fernando Alonso and the team would hope that the new upgrades bring some performance to the car that might help challenge them to fight for bigger points from the Japanese GP onwards.