"I understand that it can be very painful" - Max Verstappen does not 'feel sorry' for Lewis Hamilton

Max Verstappen empathized with Lewis Hamilton after a last-second loss at the Abu Dhabi GP. The Dutch racer understands it was painful for Hamilton to lose a world title in such an anti-climactic manner.

However, the Dutchman said he did not feel sorry for the seven-time world champion. Speaking at the FIA champion’s press conference ahead of the FIA Annual Prize Giving, Max Verstappen said:

“No, I don’t feel sorry. But I can understand that it can be very painful but at the end of the day that is racing as well. You have to keep fighting till the end and know that in racing anything can happen. He also won a championship like that so yeah he can understand as well.”

Verstappen was referring to Hamilton's first championship win back in 2008.

In the final race in 2008, Felipe Massa finished first but Hamilton took the title courtesy of his sixth-place finish. The Briton passed Timo Glock on the penultimate lap of the race, which made him the world champion.

Max Verstappen is only the second new world champion in the V6 F1 era

While the V8 era had five world champions, the V6 turbo hybrid era of the sport has seen only three world champions, with only two first-time world champions.

The V8 era started with Fernando Alonso claiming the 2006 title, Kimi Raikkonen clinching the 2007 trophy and Lewis Hamilton winning it in 2008. Jenson Button claimed the 2009 title with Sebastian Vettel dominating from 2010 to 2013.

Although Red Bull Racing and Renault dominated the V8 era, the V6 era has been dominated by only one manufacturer, Mercedes. The German car manufacturers claimed their eighth consecutive title in 2021.

There have only been three world champions in the V6 engine period. Nico Rosberg and Max Verstappen are the new ones while Lewis Hamilton dominated the era with six world titles.

Edited by Diptanil Roy