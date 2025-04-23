“I can be world champion”: Pierre Gasly drops bombshell take on Alpine’s 2026 ambitions

Pierre Gasly has set an ambitious goal for himself for the 2026 season. He believes Alpine has what it takes to fight for the championship. As engine regulations are set to be overhauled, he considers himself a driver's championship contender for the upcoming season.

Ad

The French driver joined Alpine Racing in 2023 after parting ways with AlphaTauri (now known as Visa Cash App Racing Bulls). He was coming off a failed stint with Red Bull, but redeemed himself with Alpine. Last season, he collected 42 points, including a podium in Brazil.

However, Gasly has managed only six points in five races this year. Regardless, he has set his eyes on the future, expecting a major turnaround in the 2026 season. He believes Alpine has what it takes to compete with the top teams at the front, and he also sees himself as a world championship contender for 2026. Talking to Autosport, he said:

Ad

Trending

"I believe Alpine has what it takes to fight at the front of the grid. I've said, Next year I can be a world champion."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pierre Gasly's 2026 ambition is due to the engine regulations overhaul. Alpine is set to shut down its power unit production center with Renault and become an engine customer instead. It signed a multi-year engine deal with Mercedes beginning with the 2026 season.

Flavio Bratiore, the executive advisor, revealed that the engine manufacturing unit wasn't rewarding, and the team decided to become a customer for 2026 before he joined the racing outfit in May 2024.

Ad

Alpine will also use Mercedes' gearbox and rear suspension for 2026, apart from the power unit. However, in 2027, the team could try to produce its gearbox and suspension.

Pierre Gasly reacts to Saudi Arabian GP crash with Yuki Tsunoda

Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda at the F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2025 - Source: Getty

Alpine driver Pierre Gasly impressed in the qualifying session at the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix as he made it to Q3 to secure a P9 start. However, on the first lap on Sunday, he crashed into Red Bull's Yuki Tsunoda, summoning a safety car. Reflecting on the incident, he said:

Ad

“I know Yuki’s intentions; I know him very well. I know he didn’t mean anything bad. It’s just an unfortunate outcome, and obviously it should not happen, but it’s motorsport. It has been quite a long time since we’ve been involved in any of this sort of situation, and it’s never great.”

Ad

Interestingly, FIA stewards didn't investigate the matter as they deemed it a racing incident. However, both drivers lost crucial points. Due to severe damage, neither could continue the race.

Oscar Piastri, meanwhile, won the race while Max Verstappen settled for P2 due to a five-second penalty for leaving the track and gaining an unfair advantage on turn 1 of the first lap.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Akshita Patel Akshita is a passionate Formula 1 fan and motorsport enthusiast with 2 years of experience covering the high-speed world of F1. From news to technical analysis, she tried her hands on every aspect of the sport and has published over 1000 articles in the last 24 months. Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is her idol, and his extraordinary success inspires her every day.



Staying connected with F1-accredited journalists, official team pages, and trustworthy media outlets, Akshita ensures her reporting is always reliable and insightful. Twitter serves as her primary tool for real-time updates, while her daily engagement with social media hashtags and team handles allows her to capture the pulse of the motorsports world.



When not writing about F1, Akshita enjoys following other sports, such as Cricket, Football, and baseball. Manchester City, RCB, and Yankees are a few of her favourite clubs. Know More