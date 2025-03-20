"I couldn't care less": Liam Lawson rebukes Zak Brown's comments about him in his dig against Red Bull

Liam Lawson dismissed Zak Brown’s comments regarding Yuki Tsunoda being a more suitable candidate for his Red Bull seat. Speaking to onsite media ahead of the Chinese GP, the Red Bull Racing driver insisted that one weekend could not determine his performance trajectory.

McLaren CEO Brown had questioned Red Bull’s driver choices, suggesting that Tsunoda deserved the seat alongside Max Verstappen more than Lawson. In response, the newly recruited Red Bull driver remained indifferent to the criticism. Lawson was knocked out in Q1 and crashed out of the race, while his former Japanese teammate qualified fifth for the Red Bull junior team, VCARB, and finished 12th. Adding to the pressure, Lawson was lapped by Verstappen in the same car and failed to break into the top 10 at any point during the race.

Despite the difficult start, Lawson insisted that one bad weekend would not send him into a downward spiral. While he acknowledged that his Australian GP performance was below expectations, he was focused on turning things around. Dismissing Brown’s remarks, he also claimed to pay little attention to social media chatter. However, with Tsunoda’s strong performance in a junior team car, the pressure is already mounting on Lawson before he has fully settled into his new team.

Retorting to the criticism from Brown, Liam Lawson said (via Motorsport):

“I couldn't care less what Zak says, to be honest. I haven't spoken to him, I don't really think ever. And I haven't read any social media for the last two weeks. It's important to have a good weekend because obviously that's what we're here to do. I don't think after one race we can go into a spiral, but obviously we all have high expectations anyway. Melbourne was below mine personally, obviously, so we're just looking to have a good weekend.”

Liam Lawson is looking forward to turning around his performance at the Chinese GP weekend

Liam Lawson is eager to turn around his performance woes at the Chinese GP in Shanghai. Despite it being the first sprint race weekend of the season, the Red Bull Racing driver is focused on recovering from a disappointing outing in Australia.

Reflecting on the early-season schedule, Lawson admitted that the limited number of races has made building momentum challenging. The 22-year-old acknowledged that his lack of experience in the RB21 means he needs more race weekends to acclimatize and find his rhythm fully. However, he remains determined to make progress in Shanghai and put his struggles behind him.

Looking forward to the weekend ahead, Liam Lawson said (via Motorsportweek):

“Always as a driver, if you have a good weekend, sometimes you want to sit on it for a little bit. Then you have a bad weekend, you just want to go racing again. So for me, yes, it’s good. But also, [it’s good] to have lots of races at the start of the season. We have a week off [after China] and then a triple header. With how sort of little experience having this car, it’s just going to be good to do more weekends to get more comfortable and familiar.”

Despite the Australian GP being just one race out of 24 on the calendar, Liam Lawson is already under pressure to deliver and match his teammate. With a four-time world champion in Max Verstappen alongside him, the expectation is for him to be competitive—not struggling outside the top 10.

The sprint weekend format in Shanghai adds another layer of difficulty, giving Lawson only one free practice session to familiarize himself with the circuit before heading straight into competitive sessions. This leaves little room for adjustment, making it even more crucial for him to quickly find his footing and close the gap to Verstappen.

