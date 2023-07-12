“I cannot cope right now”: Daniel Ricciardo reuniting with Sebastian Vettel leaves F1 fans swooning

Daniel Ricciardo was greeted by Sebastian Vettel in the Red Bull garage at Silverstone, as the former prepared the RB19 for a test that had been planned earlier. They shared a few words and a moment of joy before Ricciardo headed out for the test.

Vettel was a core part of Red Bull back in the day, winning four consecutive world championships and giving the team their first wave of domination. Both being fan favorites received quite a reaction on social media.

Red Bull posted the video on their social handles, and fans were swooning upon seeing their favorite drivers bond. Some of them "couldn't cope," as this person wrote,

"My boys. I cannot cope right now."

"Find someone who looks at you the way Daniel looks at Sebastian."

"We need him back in F123 IMMEDIATELY"

"Couple of absolute legends right here"

Daniel Ricciardo replaces Nyck de Vries to earn a permanent seat at AlphaTauri for the rest of the 2023 season

Daniel Ricciardo had been serving as Red Bull's reserve driver since the start of the 2023 season. This happened after his contract with McLaren was terminated in late 2022.

Serving all the duties as a reserve driver, he had the chance to enter a Formula 1 car again this season on July 11 at Silverstone where he had to drive the RB19 for a test, which he did. This was also to determine his pace in a car.

While this went on, Nyck de Vries, a rookie in the AlphaTauri, was given a warning by Red Bull to perform better. The team has a rapport of getting their drivers replaced if they fail to perform, which is exactly what happened to De Vries. Right after Daniel Ricciardo's test in the RB19 at Silverstone, it was announced that he would be replacing the Dutchman in the AlphaTauri for the rest of the season.

Daniel Ricciardo testing the RB19 at Silverstone, 11th July 2023 (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

There will be plenty of responsibilities for the Australian driver, returning to a permanent seat after being absent from the grid for almost half the season. The team is currently at the bottom of the standings with only two points, both of which were scored by Yuki Tsunoda, who will now be Daniel Ricciardo's teammate from the Hungarian Grand Prix.

