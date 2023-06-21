“I’d like Checo to kick his a**”: Vampire Diaries actress Claire Holt is not a fan of “grouchy baby” Max Verstappen

Vampire Diaries actress Claire Holt recently fired shots at Max Verstappen and how she wants his teammate, Sergio Perez, to beat him in the title battle.

The Dutchman is currently dominating the 2023 F1 season and is the favourite to win most of the races this year with no other car able to match the pace of Verstappen's RB19. Many fans, including some celebrities, have expressed their desire for more wheel-to-wheel battles in the front row.

In a Q&A on Instagram Stories, Claire Holt was asked whether she still watches Formula 1. To this, she replied that she loves the sport but is tired of seeing Max Verstappen win. She also called the two-time world champion a 'grouchy baby' and wanted Sergio Perez to beat him. She wrote:

“I love it but I’m tired of Max winning all the time. Also I think he’s a grouchy baby and I’d like Checo to kick his a**.”

Sergio Perez is currently second in the drivers' championship table but is several points behind Max Verstappen. The Dutchman has extended his lead quite a lot, with Checo experiencing a slight dip performance over the last couple races. Hence, it is safe to say that it will take everything from the Mexican driver to close the gap and reignite the title battle.

Max Verstappen on why Red Bull were not the most dominant in the 2023 F1 Canadian GP

Despite leading every lap and winning the 2023 F1 Canadian GP, Max Verstappen discussed why Red Bull were not at their best in Montreal. The Dutchman spoke about how the team changed the car setup quite a lot after Friday. Furthermore, the tire temperature window was quite tricky to maintain during the race. As quoted by motorsport.com, he said:

"We changed the car on quite a bit compared to Friday, so I didn't really know how it would feel today, but luckily it went in the right direction. I think it was quite tough today to keep the tyres in the right window. They were always running quite cold, so we had to push actually quite hard on the tyre."

He explained how the hard tires were not as grippy and how keeping them in the right temperature window was the toughest.

"With low grip it was not the easiest and most straightforward. But everything went well. Just the hard tyre probably was a bit of a limitation because of the harder compound, so it was even harder to keep the tyre temps."

Verstappen equaled the legendary Brazilian driver Ayrton Senna's race win record of 41 races with his win in Montreal. The victory was also Red Bull's 100th win since entering F1, a milestone only reached by four other teams.

