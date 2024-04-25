"I'd like to see points down to 20th if you finish": David Croft gives his view on the new proposed points system

Sky Sports F1 commentator David Croft claimed that he would like to see points being rewarded down to P20 instead of just the top 10 positions.

There are reports that F1 and FIA might extend the points-scoring positions to P12 from P10 in the new points system that might become active from the 2025 season. The new aero regulations in 2022 have closed the midfield and segregated the sport into two parts, the top teams and the midfield runners.

Whilst the top teams comprise five sides who occupy the points-scoring positions, the midfield from P11 to P20 have to wait for the opportunity to score their points.

While appearing on the Sky Sports F1 podcast, David Croft mentioned that he was in favor of the new proposed points scoring system and said:

"By the time people watch this podcast, the F1 commission might well have voted on points down to 12th place. And from what I understand, that is likely to happen from next year. Look, I don't think it goes far enough. I'd like to see points down to 20th if you finish."

Alpine F1 driver disagrees with David Croft's approval for the new points system

Alpine F1 driver Pierre Gasly stated that he wasn't a big fan of tweaking the points system as he believed that the teams had to make a faster car.

As per PlanetF1, the Frenchman said:

“What will be the reason behind it? They’ve just got to do a better job, I mean it’s as simple as that. It has always been the same. For the last couple of years top 10, if you’re not in the top 10 you’ve just got to work out there and make a faster car.

“I’m happy with how it is. I don’t want to change too much, the way Formula One is is just great. Sometimes when you go to a great tool there’s no need to reinvent the wheel as we say, so yeah, I’m happy to keep it as it is.”

F1 drivers have had split opinions on the matter as Valtteri Bottas and Esteban Ocon have backed the proposal.

While David Croft's demand to reward points for every single driver might be a bit too outlandish, the new proposed points system might prove to be a catalyst in F1 softening its stance of having more than 10 teams on the grid.