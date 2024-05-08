“I’d rather not have it”: Max Verstappen boldly disapproves FIA’s ‘Verstappen rule’

Max Verstappen recently spoke against FIA's system of gatekeeping young racing drivers from entering F1, which was placed especially after the Dutchman entered the sport. At the time, the Dutch driver was only 17 years old and became the youngest to participate in an F1 race.

Back in 2015, Verstappen entered F1 as a permanent driver, replacing Jean-Eric Vergne at Toro Rosso. To be precise, he was only 17 years and three days old when he raced in the season-opener in Australia.

Though Max Verstappen was performing on par with other seasoned F1 drivers, the FIA deemed him too young for the top formula series. After 2015, they raised the age limit to 18 for entering and participating in any F1 session. Furthermore, they ensured junior drivers secured 40 points from other formula categories to enter F1.

Speaking to the media after the 2024 F1 Miami GP, Max Verstappen stated that he understands the age limit and points rule came about because of him. However, he himself was against the system and how it stopped the likes of Mercedes junior Kimi Antonelli and other talented youngsters from entering F1 early.

"Yes, that rule came about because of me. But ultimately, it does not stop what it is intended for. It is not specifically against him (Antonelli), but in some cases, it can of course stop talent from being kept in Formula 1," Verstappen said (via RacingNews365).

The Red Bull star opined that if a junior driver is quick enough, he should be given a chance in F1, regardless of his/her age.

"Look, if someone is seventeen or eighteen and he has twenty points, but he is very fast. Then why can't he get into Formula 1? They have to pick up those 40 points first. I'm not a fan of that, of that whole system, but in the end the FIA has to think it's okay. But I'd rather not have it," he added.

Max Verstappen wants younger racers to be themselves rather than becoming 'second Max'

Max Verstappen recently advised the younger generation of racers to be themselves and not try to imitate him or any other driver too much.

In an exclusive interview with formule1.nl back in January 2024, the three-time world champion recalled how he never tried to imitate a driver and simply remained himself. On the other hand, he understands that juniors can be fans of legendary drivers in any motorsport category. Verstappen concluded that he would not want any youngster to try to become the next version of him.

"I especially hope that children want to be themselves. That's how I used to be. I didn't look up to anyone. I hope that maybe they get a little of that from me: always try to be and remain yourself and not try to imitate someone else. Of course, it's also nice to be a fan of someone or to have them think: I want to do that later too. Because success inspires. But they shouldn't want to become a second Max," Verstappen said.

Max Verstappen is currently cruising at the top of the 2024 F1 drivers' championship table with 136 points. Though the competition this season has tightened, the defending world champion has managed to keep a decent lead so far.