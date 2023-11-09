“I have no desire to be able to hang out with famous movie stars”: Max Verstappen on how he differs from Lewis Hamilton as the face of F1

Max Verstappen recently hinted at how different he is from Lewis Hamilton by claiming that he is not too keen on hanging out with big celebrities at parties. On the other hand, Hamilton has been seen with celebrities from all walks of life and has attended several high-profile social events.

Speaking to Time, which also claims that Max Verstappen is now the new face of F1, the Dutchman stressed that he has no desire to socialize with popular film stars and other high-profile personalities. He said:

“I have no desire to be able to hang out with famous movie stars.”

The 26-year-old has not changed much since he started dominating the sport and winning three World Championships. In his off-track time, he usually enjoys time with his family and keeps tabs on other racing series. He is also a massive fan of simulator racing and even has his own esports team called Redline. Verstappen has raced in several online racing events and won them as well.

While Lewis Hamilton also enjoys spending time with his family, especially his nephews and nieces, he also attends various fashion shows where he meets celebrities and designers.

Alain Prost's thoughts on Max Verstappen's dominance in F1

Only a few drivers in F1 history have won more than 50 races in their careers. Alain Prost was the first to do it, while other legends like Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton took that number to even greater heights. Recently, Max Verstappen broke the 50-race win mark in the Mexican GP. At that time, he equaled Prost's 51-race-win record.

Speaking to French newspaper L'Équipe, the former F1 driver stated that there are only five drivers who are in the 50-race win club, and he feels proud to be in it. Furthermore, he said that his career's story is over, and it is time for Max Verstappen to write his, which he claims is equally beautiful.

"There are only five people with at least that number of wins. Five throughout the history of Formula 1. I'm not ashamed to say that I am proud to be on that list. My story is over, but it was beautiful, and Max is writing his now, and it is equally beautiful, in his own way," Prost said.

After winning the 2023 F1 Mexican GP, Max Verstappen also stood on the top step of the Brazilian GP. With two races to go in the 2023 F1 season, he is definitely one of the favorites to win both of them.