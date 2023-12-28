"I don’t count that one!": Max Verstappen makes surprise omission for his worst race of the season

Despite having a commanding 2023 F1 season, Max Verstappen was still able to point out his worst race of the season, which, according to him, was at Baku.

Since the Dutchman won 19 out of 22 races, it was easy for him to pick the 2023 F1 Singapore GP as his worst race of the season. This was one of the very few races where he not only missed the race win, but did not even finish on the podium.

However, speaking recently to motorsport.com, Max Verstappen expressed his disappointment over the 2023 F1 Azerbaijan GP. Then, he shifted his focus to Singapore, pointing out how the setup issues and a few hiccups from the team cost them a lot.

The Red Bull driver even went so far as to say that the race did not happen for him.

"The worst one was still Baku," he said. "I was just not being happy with how everything was going. In Singapore we were just off and probably made a few mistakes with the set-up as well. It was just messy. For me, Singapore didn’t happen in a way. I don’t count that one!"

Max Verstappen shockingly started the race from P11 and was only able to pass the midfield to end up in P5. Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz won the race, marking the only non-Red Bull race win in the entire 2023 F1 season.

Max Verstappen hints at when he could leave Formula 1

Max Verstappen is currently at the top of his game. He is winning races left, right, and center, dominating Formula 1 like very few have in the past. On several occasions, however, he has mentioned that he could leave the sport sooner rather than later.

In a conversation with The Race earlier this year, he said:

"It's very simple. I will always approach it in the same way until the day I tell myself that I cannot do that anymore. And then I stop. Because I know that if I do it at a lower intensity, I'm not at 100% of what I can do. And if I'm not giving it 100%, then I'm fed up with myself, and I prefer not to drive [than feel like that]."

The Dutch star ended the 2023 F1 season with a whopping 575 points.