"I don’t know yet": Mercedes boss Toto Wolff on who could be Lewis Hamilton's replacement in 2025

Mercedes executive director Toto Wolff prefers to wait before signing a replacement for Lewis Hamilton for 2025 and beyond. In a press conference after the Briton’s announcement to move to Ferrari, the Austrian said that the 2024 drivers market has a plethora of options available.

The seven-time world champion signed a short-term contract with Mercedes until the end of 2025 but was in talks with several teams throughout 2023. Speaking to Sportskeeda in Abu Dhabi, the Briton also admitted talkig with Red Bull.

However, talks with Ferrari had begun in Las Vegas, where the scarlet squad’s CEO John Elkan was present. While the Red Bull chat threw the media off the scent, the plan to drive with Ferrari was falling into place. The news shocked many as it emerged on February 1.

Apart from Hamilton, Charles Leclerc and Lando Norris remain the only confirmed drivers with their teams for the 2025 season and beyond. With more than 17 drivers available plus junior rookies, Mercedes have a plethora of options available including Carlos Sainz who got replaced.

Wolff believes they have a long season ahead to decide and weigh their options with the multiple available. Speaking for the first time after the announcement, Mercedes team principal Wolff said that had Hamilton decision came six weeks earlier, there would have been even more options:

“It’s an exciting situation at the end of 2024 with some drivers becoming available, others just signed a few weeks ago (Charles Leclerc extended with Ferrari and Lando Norris did the same with McLaren), so these ones would have been opportunities.

"If it was six weeks earlier, there would have been more opportunities, but it is what it is. But in 2025 and beyond, the driver market is very interesting, and we need to look out to the future. Who is it that we can partner with George? "

He concluded:

"What’s the best combo? What’s the best combination? And I think in terms of the drivers who could hopefully join, that could join, there are a variety of options. At that stage, I wouldn’t want to commit to 'this is when we’re going to do it'. I want to take my time.”

Praising George Russell for his performance in two seasons, the Mercedes boss feels that he has equalled Hamilton, which makes him the perfect fit for one seat at the team.

However, the Austrian reckons whoever they chose next will have to be on par with the Briton and the right fit for the team:

“First of all, having George in the seat is great for the team. He’s been going toe to toe with Lewis the last two seasons. There was nothing between them and knowing that we have a driver at that level makes the decision for the second seat much more comfortable.

"I haven’t really properly reflected with the team on where we want to go. From a rookie to very experienced because I don’t know yet what is the best for any potential driver coming or for the team going forward.”

Mercedes boss feels driver market could have unexpected opportunities for Mercedes

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff admitted being surprised by Lewis Hamilton’s decision to leave, particularly the timing.

He believes the news would have been unbelievable had he heard it two days before. As far as his options to replace the Briton are concerned the Austrian team owner feels that their reserve Kimi Antonelli is too young and focused on his F2 programme instead.

The Silver Arrows chief feels the vacancy could be an opportunity to make a brave and bold choice with multiple options available. Weighing in on the choices to replace Hamilton, the Mercedes boss said:

“Let me say if you told me two days ago that Lewis would be going to Ferrari, I didn’t think it was possible. Situations and things can change quickly.

"Contracts are only as good as the driver or the teams want to race and who knows what’s happening in the driver market that could be unexpected or opportunities for us. I’m really looking forward in taking the right decisions for the team together with my colleagues in who’s going to be in the seat next year, and maybe it’s a chance to do something bold.”

As far as their junior driver programme protege is concerned, Wolff added:

“Kimi has been with Mercedes since he was 11. He's been in the junior programme and his career was very successful. I think most important at that stage is he focuses on F2.

"If we start to spin his mind or unleash rumours that’s not going to help his F2 campaign. He’s just stepped out of karts a few years ago. He’s not even 18. I would rather not start any speculation about Kimi going into F1 at this stage.”

After the announcement of Hamilton to Ferrari, there have been reports of Fernando Alonso possibly being in talks with Mercedes for a drive, as his contract with Aston Martin ends in 2024.

Given that the Spanish driver has been vying for a top-team drive, reports suggest that he might be one of the key contenders to pair alongside Russell. Other top drivers who could be available include Carlos Sainz and Daniel Ricciardo, who might have the opportunity to race with Red Bull while Sainz is in talks with various teams.