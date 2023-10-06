“I don’t mind what people say”: George Russell unfazed by critics due to competing “against the best driver ever”

Mercedes driver George Russell has opened up about the recent criticism he has received after multiple run-ins with his seven-time F1 world champion teammate Lewis Hamilton.

The battle between the two Brits at Mercedes has intensified over the last two weeks as Russell binned a possible win in Singapore while holding up Hamilton. He followed it with controversial comments aimed at his teammate while battling for position in Japan.

Although George Russell is facing the heat after two bad weekends in a row, he is unfazed by the criticism. Ahead of the Qatar GP, the 25-year-old reckons it's not an easy job to take on a teammate of Hamilton's caliber.

“Absolutely,” Russell told the PA News Agency, “When you are going up against the best of all time, you are testing yourself. People can easily criticise me, but every single Formula One driver has a direct comparison to their team-mate, and my judgement is against the best driver ever, so that is why I don’t mind what people say.”

F1 Grand Prix of Austria

Although George Russell has been largely outscored by Lewis Hamilton in 2023, he takes pride in winning the only race for Mercedes in the last two years and retains confidence in his abilities.

“I took pride in last year’s performance. I took pride in taking the team’s only pole and only win, and I took pride when, at the start of the year in my first six races with the team, I was ahead of him (Hamilton) in almost every single qualifying session,” he added.

The younger Briton added that he doesn't want to boast about beating his teammate as he is here to fight for the championship and win titles for the Silver Arrows.

“But that is not why I’m here. If I end my career tomorrow, I am not going to be singing and dancing about finishing ahead of Lewis Hamilton in the championship,” Russell said.

The Mercedes duo are tied down with each other for at least until 2025 and continue to be one of the most exciting lineups in F1.

George Russell states both Mercedes drivers have equal footing in the team

Although George Russell joined the Mercedes camp 18 months ago and Lewis Hamilton has been there for the last decade, the former admitted that both drivers are on equal terms.

“I am here to win world titles and I am here to fight. There is an equal respect between the two of us and we are on equal terms. It doesn’t matter if you are Lewis, who is a seven-time world champion and has been here for 10 years, or me who is 18 months into my time with Mercedes,” he said.

Russell stated that he has gained the respect from his team through his performances.

“We are on a level playing field and you only gain that respect by the performances you show on track and that respect has been earned,” he added.

With six races left in 2023, George Russell is currently eighth in the championship, 75 points behind teammate Lewis Hamilton who occupies third position.