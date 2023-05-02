“I don’t need an apology at all” - George Russell unfazed by Max Verstappen’s ‘di**head’ comments in Baku

George Russell has stated that he needs no apologies from Max Verstappen following their post-sprint race verbal exchange at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Verstappen and Russell made contact at Turn 2 on the opening lap of the sprint race in Baku. This forced the Red Bull Racing driver to go wide, allowing Russell to overtake him in the next corner.

The two-time reigning Formula 1 champion's car also suffered damage, with the sidepod sustaining a large hole. Verstappen, however, managed to get past Russell later and finish in third place.

After the race, Verstappen confronted Russell to discuss the situation and was heard calling the Mercedes driver a “d**khead” in the heated argument. Speaking about that interaction, Russell said that he didn't need an apology from his rival.

He said (via motorsportweek):

“No, not really. I don’t need an apology at all. He’s a two-time champion, leading the championship again at the moment. It doesn’t bother me, but he probably lets himself down a little bit with those sort of comments. Max is a super good guy, great-great driver, just words like that are a bit unnecessary.”

George Russell reveals worrying deficit about Mercedes’ pace

George Russell has stated that Red Bull Racing will continue to be faster on the straights at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. This is even if Mercedes had run their cars with no wings.

Red Bull made merry in Baku, as Sergio Perez won both the sprint race and the main race. Max Verstappen took third in the sprint and finished P2 in the Grand Prix.

George Russell, on the other hand, had to settle for a P8 finish, though he scored an extra point by picking up the fastest lap. His teammate Lewis Hamilton finished P6.

Speaking about the difference in pace between the RB19 and W14, Russell said (via Autosport):

“We know what the speed difference is. I think we believe we could take the rear wing fully off, and Red Bull would still be quicker than us on the straights, and that's not even a joke. So we don't understand what they're doing. They've clearly done something incredible... Something very, very trick.”

