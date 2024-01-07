“I don’t think they‘re idiots”: Max Verstappen states Haas driver’s pair are “doomed” if the team doesn’t improve on their Achilles heel

Reigning three-time F1 world champion Max Verstappen believes that the Haas F1 duo of Nico Hulkenberg and Kevin Magnussen are "doomed" for next season if the team does not fix its tyre management issues.

The 2023 season was a tumultuous affair for Haas F1. The team failed to secure more than a single point in the last 13 races, finishing the season at the bottom of the constructors' standings with a total of 12 points.

The American outfit's best outing was in Australia where the team secured six points, courtesy of a seventh-place finish by Nico Hulkenberg.

Haas F1's struggle with tyre management became a glaring Achilles heel throughout the 2023 season. The overall inability to efficiently manage Pirelli rubber has haunted the American outfit in recent years.

Max Verstappen, the reigning world champion, believes if the team fails to fix this issue, both drivers Magnussen and Hulkenberg are "doomed". Speaking to Auto Motor und Sport, the Dutchman said:

"You definitely need a car that takes good care of the tyres. Otherwise you’re doomed."

"You can see it at Haas. I don’t think Nico and Kevin are idiots. If the car overloads the tyres, there’s not much you can do.

He added:

"First of all, you need the foundation – and that’s the car. As a driver, you can find one or two tenths of a second per lap by paying more attention to the tyres."

Does Max Verstappen feel bored at the top? The Dutchman answers

After winning three world titles in a row and dominating the entire grid for two straight seasons, there existed an assumption that leading the championship might be monotonous for Verstappen.

However, the Dutchman begged to differ. Max Verstappen highlighted the constant challenges and fine-tuning involved in staying ahead, emphasizing that communication with the team remains crucial. He said:

"I don't feel bored. Even if you're way ahead, things always happen that you can't even see from the outside. You're always fine-tuning. Or find out new things. You constantly communicate with the team. So it's not boring."

The Red Bull ace added:

"Not if you're ahead. Maybe it gets a bit boring when you're stuck in sixth place and have a big gap at the front and back. But not if you are on the podium."

As the F1 world gears up to return to action in 2024, Max Verstappen would be eyeing a fourth-straight world title, aiming to replicate Sebastian Vettel's achievements with the Red Bull team in the early 2010s.