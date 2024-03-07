Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has claimed that he would done the same thing Max Verstappen did at the end of the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

The 2021 season finale remains one of the most controversial moments in F1 history. Hamilton was denied a chance to win in eighth world title on the final lap after the FIA race director made a controversial decision.

The decision to not let every lapped car overtake Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton swung the advantage in favor of the Red Bull driver as he was on fresher tires.

Speaking with Racer, Hamilton pointed out that Verstappen wasn't one to be blamed for the incident whilst talking about him potentially moving to Mercedes. He said:

"I wouldn’t say I’m surprised [about Verstappen moving to Mercedes], no because he’s a great driver. We spoke back then [after the controversial conclusion to the 2021 championship battle], and I think Max in that moment did what he had to do — there was nothing on him, it was the sport that let us down.

"I think that wasn’t his fault. Me in his position, I would have done exactly the same thing, so there’s no issue there."

Lewis Hamilton chimes in on the Red Bull drama involving Christian Horner and Jos Verstappen

Lewis Hamilton recently provided his opinion on the war of words between Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and Max Verstappen's father Jos Verstappen.

During the 2024 Bahrain GP, Jos opined that Horner's presence at the race despite the allegations and investigation against him would be to the detriment of the team. Max himself spoke about the same, stating that his father is "very outspoken" and "not a liar" (as quoted by The Guardian).

As quoted by Racer, Hamilton spoke about the influence of a parent in a racing driver's life.

“I think it is a very thin line to walk. I think it also depends on your relationship with your parent, and you meet some people who have great relationships… They have been amazing parents, and then you have got people that have had bad relationships, and it’s not necessarily parents that have been good to them,” Lewis Hamilton said.

“I don’t know about his relationship; obviously you hear things here and there, but I think Max is a grown man, he’s a champion and I’m sure he can make his own decisions. But it’s very difficult because you want your parent to be your parent and have a good relationship, but when business is involved it makes it really difficult.”