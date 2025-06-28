"I don't even know what to say": Max Verstappen's exasperated verdict for his Red Bull during the F1 Austrian GP qualifying

Max Verstappen has not appeared at home with Red Bull at the team's home circuit in Austria. Moreover, this trend continued into the qualifying session as the Dutchman deemed the RB21 a handful during the qualifying session for the European race, as he was left speechless while describing the characteristics of the car.

The 27-year-old has won five races around the Red Bull Ring and often appeared as one of the contenders to take home the race win on Sunday. However, the four-time champion often struggled with the RB21 at the start of the weekend, a trend that has taken place since the start of the season.

Fans expected Red Bull to turn the car around on Friday night in the same fashion, but this time the bull's magic has seemingly not worked. Yuki Tsunoda was knocked out in Q1 for the race and would start the race on the lower fringes of the grid.

Meanwhile, the team's star driver, Verstappen struggled with the RB20 throughout the session and shared a damning verdict over the radio when he revealed that he was lost for words on the car's behavior in all types of turns, as he said:

"Yeah, the car is completely undrivable. I have no grip, it's even worse than before."

"I don't even know what to say, like, I have no grip low speed, medium speed, high speed."

The reigning world champion sits 43 points adrift from the championship leader, Oscar Piastri, in the drivers' standings.

McLaren admits Max Verstappen is a threat for the win at the Austrian Grand Prix

Max Verstappen at the qualifying for the F1 Grand Prix of Austria - Source: Getty

Max Verstappen's deficit in the championship standings is down to two drivers, Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. The papaya duo has had the pace advantage in the initial phase of the season over the Dutchman.

However, he has been able to snub away two race victories from the McLaren pair. Despite this, his impressive track record at the Red Bull Ring makes him a force to be reckoned with on race day, and Piastri is aware of this, as he said (via racingnews365):

"[We] looked pretty good. Max is still close, so I think he'll definitely be a threat this weekend. But the car is feeling good. I think the pace is quite good. So, positive first step."

On the other hand, Max Verstappen has secured seven podiums at the fabled Austrian circuit. Though his podium streak came to an end last year when he finished fifth after colliding with Lando Norris in the final stages of the race, the Red Bull driver would be hoping to reignite his podium streak and remain in close contention in the drivers' standings.

