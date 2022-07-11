"I shouldn't even need to say this" - Max Verstappen condemns offensive behavior by fans at 2022 F1 Austrian GP

Max Verstappen condemned the offensive abusive discriminatory behavior of fans at the Austrian GP weekend. The Dutchman believes it is natural to curb such behavior and take action against them.

Speaking at a driver's press conference at the Austrian GP weekend, the Red Bull driver said:

“Yeah, of course it's not good. All the things that happen anywhere. These things shouldn't happen. I read a few things, a few shocking things. So yeah, that's clearly not OK. And I mean, I shouldn't even need to say this. I think this should be a general understanding that these things shouldn't happen. A normal human being, I think, should think like that and should behave like that.”

Shocked at the abusive behavior of some fans towards others at the Austrian GP weekend, Max Verstappen felt the behavior was abnormal. The Dutchman believes he shouldn’t need to condemn it because it's obvious that any abusive behavior of this kind is unacceptable. Fans complained about being abused by other spectators at the Red Bull Ring circuit.

Max Verstappen believes security and supervision is required at race venues

The reigning champion feels there needs to be more security and supervision at race venues to avoid abusive fan behavior and bad fan experiences. Max Verstappen feels alcohol levels also need to be curbed, which causes incidents and discriminatory behavior at the races.

On measures to curb abusive behavior towards fans, the Dutchman said:

“I think one thing can be improved, maybe with security around places, you know, to keep people more in check, supervisors. And also don't forget, it's not an excuse, but of course, they watch the races and then they go back and party and have fun and drink alcohol. And sometimes when you drink alcohol, you can do stupid things."

F1 management, drivers, teams and the community have condemned the behavior but there will be measures put in place at future races following the current incidents.

